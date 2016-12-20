Town council officially begins search for proprietor to run Wibit inflatable waterpark

The Town of Osoyoos has moved another step closer to having a Wibit inflatable waterpark opened at Legion Beach as the town’s is officially looking for a proprietor to operate the business.

Back in late November, council resolved to release the results of the inflatable waterpark proposal survey to the public and proceed with a Request For Proposal (RFP) for the establishment of the Wibit Park at Legion Beach. Legion Beach was selected by council after considering various options and reviewing survey results and comments from 250 local residents.

It was announced during Monday’s regular meeting of council that there would be additional opportunities for interested members of the public to learn more about the proposal and to provide comments and feedback.

These include an initial public open house, likely to be held this spring, and a public hearing during the rezoning process.

The inflatable waterpark isn’t expected to be operational until late spring or early summer of 2018.

The Town will request that the selected operator attend the public open house and be responsible for filing the formal application to rezone the area under the Town’s Foreshore and Lake Zoning Bylaw.

Coun. C. J. Rhodes said Monday that while the majority of local residents he’s talked to support the proposed inflatable waterpark, there are those who are not in favour and they must take the opportunity to have their voices heard during the upcoming open house and public hearing.

There are a lot of young parents in town who are strongly in favour of this waterpark proposal, however, those not in favour must be proactive and voice their concerns now that the RFP process is underway, said Rhodes.

Those residents with concerns must voice them at the open house or public hearing because it will be too late once the operator to own and operate the park is selected, he said.

“You have one full calendar year to make comments,” said Rhodes.

This park will have an impact on the community, “and we really need to hear from you,” he said.

The selected proponent would be responsible for annual lease payments to the Town, paying for liability insurance, paying head lease fees to the Province, paying B.C. Assessment taxes for the lease area and paying for a business license application.

Town planner Dilys Huang said one of the public objectives of the RFP process is the maintenance of local environmental quality and the surrounding neighbourhood’s quality of life.

The Province will also be reviewing proposals from an environmental and ecosystems perspective, she said.

The proposed waterpark would be located on the west side of Osoyoos Lake within the limit of municipal boundaries, with shore access through the northern grassy section of Legion Beach.

The Town’s existing Splash Park is located close by and the waterpark would occupy a portion of the area currently contained with protective roped buoys as a public swimming area every summer.

The Town is seeking a three-year lease agreement with an option to renew for another three years by agreement of both parties, said Huang.

The need for extensive public consultation together with Provincial approvals mean that the earliest anticipated lease starting date would be the spring of 2018, she said.

A similar Wibit Park on the main beach of Okanagan Lake in Penticton has quickly become a resounding success with thousands of users during its first two years in operation. There is also a successful Wibit park in Kelowna.

The Waterfront Steering Committee include councillors C. J. Rhodes and Mike Campol; Town CAO Barry Romanko; Alain Cunningham, the Town’s director of planning and development services; Gerald Davis, the town’s director of community services; Jim Dinwoodie, director of operational services; and engineering representatives from True Consulting, the town’s engineering contractor.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times