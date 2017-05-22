Town council warns homeowner to clean up his yard after years of neglect

A property owner who has been the subject of numerous unsightly property complaints over several years has been warned he has until June 5 to clean up his yard or contractors will be brought in to clean up the mess at his expense.

During a presentation to Town of Osoyoos council last week, Janette Van Vianen, director of corporate services, said numerous complaints have been filed against the property owner of a house on 70th Avenue over several years.

“Most recently, the town has received complaints regarding the unsightliness of the property with respect to old derelict vehicles, discarded shingles, weeds and other garbage and discarded materials,” she said.

The latest complaint came early last November and the town’s bylaw officer inspected the property and responded by sending a letter to the property owner the following week, she said.

The property was inspected once again two weeks later “and the property had not been cleared as required in the notice,” she said.

“After several attempts to have the property owners comply, our lawyer … sent a letter to the property owner on Dec. 20, 2016 requiring that the property be cleared no later than April 15, 2017. No action has been taken by the property owner to date,” she said.

Some of the unsightly issues on the property include:

• Asphalt roof shingles are strewn most along the side yard of the property.

• Discarded items such as old benches and barrels are spread throughout the property.

• Wood planks, boards, sheets and other lumber are displayed even though the property owner has been asked to neatly pile and cover this lumber with a tarp.

• There is overgrown brush, grass and other landscaping that needs upgrading.

• There are five vehicles on the property and four don’t have insurance and three have been deemed to be derelict. Under the Good Neighbour Bylaw, derelict vehicles mean a vehicle which is physically wrecked or disabled and not capable for operation under its own power.

On May 1, a letter was sent by the town to the property owner that if his property was not cleaned properly by May 8, the town would take action, said Van Vianen.

“The property owner was also given some options as to how to deal with the derelict vehicles,” she said.

The same letter gives the property owner the right to appeal the notice by appearing before council to give reason as to why he should not have to clear his property, she said.

The property owner, Barry Crowder, did appear before council last Monday and was upset he had been given a bill for more than $400 by the town last fall after contractors were called in to clean up his property several months ago.

The man insisted he had taken steps to clean things up.

“I was told to do this, this and that. I did this, this and that … and I got a bill for over $400 for work I did,” he said.

A bylaw officer employed by the town said that wasn’t the case as the property owner came outside his house only once contractors had arrived and were mowing his lawn and cleaning up his yard.

Members of council were shown pictures of the property taken the day of the council meeting clearly showing the property remains in shambles with heavy, thick grass covering his yard and broken down vehicles scattered across his property.

The property owner tried to explain having so many vehicles in his yard and said he planned on using parts from some of the vehicles to use on other vehicles.

Coun. C. J. Rhodes said he lives near 70th Avenue and there have been numerous issues relating to this property dating back as far as he can remember.

“The vans in the yard have been sitting there as far back as I can remember,” he said. “There has been no activity with those vans in some time.”

The town has been swamped with complaints about unsightly premises and this particular property owner has promised to clean things up in the past, but hasn’t followed through on those promises, said Rhodes.

Coun. Mike Campol said the town only brings in crews to clean up unsightly premises as a last option and this property owner has had ample time to clean up his yard properly.

Crowder was informed in very clear terms he has until June 5 to clean up his yard as required or contractors will be brought in to clean it up at his expense.

This includes administrative costs, the cost of hiring a contracting crew and any costs relating to removal of the broken down vehicles.

If those costs aren’t paid before the end of the year, they will be charged to his municipal property taxes, said Zakall.

Crowder was upset with council’s decision and bellowed out the words “Kangaroo court” before angrily leaving council chambers.

Council voted unanimously in favour of an option that read, “the property owner has been given more than fair notice to clean his property. He has not made any attempt to clear any of the discarded materials from the property and has not continued to maintain the landscaping.”

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times