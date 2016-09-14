Town enlists sasquatches to try to slow traffic

The Town of Osoyoos has enlisted a couple of sasquatches to try to slow traffic on Lakeshore Drive.

A sign was recently installed at the bend in the road next to Goodman Park cautioning, “Slow Sasquatch Swimming Area.” It pictures an adult and child sasquatch in swimming attire.

Jim Dinwoodie, director of operational services, said the town hopes the novelty sign will result in drivers slowing down to read it.

“We’re hoping it works,” he said, adding that ICBC and the RCMP have agreed it’s worth a try.

Dinwoodie said people in the area have been complaining about the speeds of drivers on that stretch of roadway where children are often playing.

Some are requesting speed bumps, but for a number of reasons that’s impractical, he said.

Dinwoodie acknowledged that people driving the road regularly would become habituated to the sign, but said many new tourists will see it for the first time.

The idea is just one from the recently revived traffic safety committee on which Dinwoodie sits along with representatives from the RCMP and sometimes ICBC and the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI).

The committee met last Thursday and Dinwoodie said they discussed the crosswalk situation on Main Street, among other issues involving the provincial highways 3 and 97 that pass through Osoyoos.

The danger of crosswalks on Main Street was recently highlighted when Sue Gerrard, owner of Dirty Hairy’s Barbershop, reported she was nearly run over in the middle of a crosswalk when a car failed to stop.

Dinwoodie said Jeff Wiseman, operations manager with MoTI in Penticton, was at the meeting on Thursday and will look into the matter.

Dinwoodie said MoTI did a study of crosswalks in Osoyoos in 2012 and concluded some of the crosswalks aren’t necessary due to insufficient traffic and pedestrian volumes.

Another issue raised was the need for a left-turn lane for traffic turning onto Cottonwood Drive from Highway 3 eastbound.

MoTI will only act after gathering data and this could happen in the fall with a follow-up next summer he said.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times