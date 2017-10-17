Town extends lease with regional library for three years

Town of Osoyoos council has voted to extend its current lease with the local branch of the Okanagan Regional Library for three years after its current lease expires at the end of the year.

The lease between the Town of Osoyoos and Okanagan Regional Library is set to expire Dec. 31.

Management from the Okanagan Regional Library has requested that this lease be extended to December 31, 2020.

The Okanagan Regional Library has a policy with respect to leasing facilities in municipalities.

An independent assessor provides the current rental rate for a three-year period.

There has also been one additional clause added to the agreement that states, “All other terms and conditions of the current lease will remain the same with the exception of an added clause, which allows the ORL or Town of Osoyoos, with one year written notice, to reduce the space being rented or discontinue the lease.”

The total amount payable at $15.40 sq/ft and based on the 3,380 sq/ft equates to $52,052 annually.

The local library plays a significant role in the quality of life of local residents and both parties want to ensure that a public library remains in the Town of Osoyoos, said a staff report.

The signed lease extension is to be returned to the library board by Oct. 31.

If council had disagreed with the proposed rate, the library board would have had to be notified no later than Oct. 20 and the Town would have to to hire and pay for their own qualified appraiser at the Town’s cost.

Staff recommended council authorize the Mayor and senior administration to sign the lease extension with Okanagan Regional Library with all the terms and conditions the same as the current lease.

The regional branch of the ORL will continue to be based out of the Sonora Community Centre.

The local library is open from Tuesday to Saturday, but is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

You can find out more by visiting www.orl.bc.ca.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times