UPDATE: Town finally receives draft information package from Province on impact of increased policing costs

Barry Romanko, the Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Osoyoos, issued a statement Wednesday afternoon relating to the significant impact increased policing costs are going to have on local taxpayers and members of Town of Osoyoos council.

When the latest Statistics Canada census was released several weeks ago, it was made official that the population for the Town of Osoyoos had exceeded 5,000 for the first time.

Under provincial laws, communities that surpass 5,000 in population are on the financial hook for 70 per cent of policing costs if they use the RCMP, instead of the 30 per cent tab for communities under 5,000.

In 2016, local taxpayers paid just under $390,000 in policing costs, but that number is expected to increase by between $500,00 and $600,000 in 2017 as a result of the provincial funding formula.

At this past Monday’s regular meeting of town council, several councillors expressed their dismay at the impact of increased policing costs.

Veteran Coun. C.J. Rhodes said he could not justify spending any significant dollars until the full impact of policing costs is detailed and addressed as part of the 2017 budget process.

On Monday, council voted to delay spending $29,000 from the 2017 capital budget for a new dump truck requested by Jim Dinwoodie, the Town’s director operational services.

The full cost of the dump truck is just over $101,000, but Dinwoodie recommended it be paid for over five years.

Council also voted to delay spending $320,000 on a water infrastructure improvement to service four lots on Lakeshore Drive, including a new distillery business.

One part of that contract would have seen a water line installed near Osoyoos Secondary School, which would allow the school to used reclaimed water from the Town’s lagoon ponds to water its playing fields.

Rhodes said while the projects recommended as top priority by staff are all legitimate and needed in the community, he had difficulty approving any significant expenditures until the provincial government provided more details about the impact of policing costs in Osoyoos.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Romanko issued a press release saying the Province has finally forwarded an information package about the pending increase in policing costs to council and senior administration.

“Due to the number of inquiries I thought it best to respond in the following manner,” said Romanko. “I have recently received a draft package of information from the provincial government that outlines a template of proposed (police) costing.

“Council has been informed of the arrival of this package, but has not been briefed on the detailed content of the package.

“A meeting will be held today (Wednesday) between provincial representative and the administration to review the content in order to set up a total council briefing with provincial government representatives sometime next week.

“From my perspective, there are still many questions to be answered and areas to be considered for negotiation prior to total impacts on the community being determined.

“Given the provincial government’s schedule to implement an April 1 contract, there will be questions today about the entire scheduling timeframe.

“No additional information on content of the package will be provided until Council has been briefed and meets with the provincial representatives next week.”

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times