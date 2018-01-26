Town moves forward with study to look at possible community health centre

The Town of Osoyoos is looking to have a feasibility study completed that will look into the possibility of establishing a community health care centre.

On Thursday, the Town announced it has agreed to move forward with Requests For Proposals (RFP) from qualified consultants to prepare a feasibility study relating to the possible development of a community health centre that would provide facilities for the delivery of health care service to Osoyoos and area residents and visitors.

A staff report says Osoyoos’ population recently surpassed 5,000 and there are close to 7,000 residents when you factor those who live in the community or close by.

That population often swells to close to 20,000 when the influx of tourists begins during the late spring, summer and fall.

The winter resident population includes approximately 1,200 “snowbirds” who live in our community from between two to six months.

The staff report indicates current health care services are provided through various resources that include:

Family practitioners in two medical clinics.

A public health unit operated by Interior Health.

Hospital services and emergency care are provided at the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, located approximately 20 kilometres north of Osoyoos.

Private practices for dental, physiotherapy, chiropractic and massage therapy.

Medical laboratory.

Natural health practitioners.

The “community” that will be served in the feasibility study is defined as the geographic area that includes the Town of Osoyoos, Area A of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and local portions of the Osoyoos Indian Band.

Goals of the feasibility study include:

1. To complete a health services gap analysis in our community’s current health delivery system.

2. To determine if and/or how a centralized medical centre delivering multidisciplinary services will assist addressing service gaps or increasing the efficiency of the current system.

3. To determine the potential services and service delivery participants interest in participating in a central health service delivery model.

4. To determine the feasibility of a central health services centre including the physical make-up of the facility, construction costs and the operating costs.

5. To determine if a project of this nature can attract private sector investment for construction and operation or it must be developed by public funding with a cost recovery period identified or a 3P model.

6. To explore current health care funding programs that may assist in facility development

Deliverables of the study will include:

1. Inventory current issues affecting health care service delivery in the community.

2. Inventory and assessment of the community’s current health care service delivery model’s ability to meet current and future needs.

3. Comparison of the current service levels against any available provincial and/or national service benchmarks.

4. Provide assessment of the value-added of central health care services building in medical services delivery and its impacts or relationship to the South Okanagan Health Centre services.

5. Provide examples of working models of centralized health care facilities in communities.

6. Determine working space, administrative areas and related amenities required to service current practitioners, service gaps and potential service amalgamations.

7. Identify how a central health care centre can address the business startup needs of new health care practitioners.

8. Develop preliminary floors plans, ideal location site criteria, identify potential development sites and “D” class construction and operating estimates for a multiservice community health facility that will house services identified in #6 above.

9. Identify housing development opportunities that can be integrated on second and third stories of the building.

10. Provide a summary of public funding sources for this project and an analysis of private sector investment potential or public investment with cost recovery schedule.

11. Using current leasing charges and rental unit charges determine a cost recovery model based on the D class estimates.

All contractor and client communications will be through the Project Manager.

The staff report was prepared by Chief Administrative Officer Barry Romanko.

The consultant that is hired by meet initially with the Health Services Feasibility Study Committee for an initial orientation relating to the project and the health services delivery system.

It is intended that the consultants will provide one public consultation session relating to issues identification and development and implementation of a consultation strategy with local medical practitioners and the Interior Health Authority to determine service opportunities from a centralized community health centre.

A draft study will be made available for members of the committee to make comments and final study results will be presented to members of Town of Osoyoos council and interested members of the public.

The budget for this contract is limited to $110,000, said Romanko.

Proposals are expected to be returned no later than Feb. 16.

The Town applied for and received in October a grant of $100,000 from a provincial fund to move forward with this project.

