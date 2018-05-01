- Decision on wibit park now up to council, provincePosted 12 hours ago
Town plans public consultation on community health centre proposal next Wednesday
The Town of Osoyoos is holding an information session and public consultation next Wednesday into the possible establishment of an Osoyoos Community Health Centre.
The consultation is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9 at the Sonora Community Centre.
The town says the proposed facility is intended to improve the quality of health services delivery in Osoyoos.
The session will provide information and seek feedback from residents.
The town picked Vancouver-based Collier International in March to conduct a feasibility study into the centre.
The cost of the study is funded by a $100,000 provincial grant.
The town previously met with local doctors about health needs and was told there could be problems staffing a walk-in clinic.
However, a centralized medical facility could assist in attracting new physicians and developing services that would meet the needs of the community, town officials were told.
The study will analyze this community’s health services gaps and determine if and how a centralized medical centre with multidisciplinary services can address the gaps and increase efficiency.
It will also look at potential services and providers that might be included and determine the feasibility of such a centre, including construction and operation costs.
The study is expected to conclude in September.
RICHARD McGUIRE
Osoyoos Times