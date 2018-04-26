- As spring freshet gets underway, local officials monitor flood riskPosted 2 days ago
Town reminds residents about watering restrictions
With temperatures warming and the lawn-watering season underway, the Town of Osoyoos is reminding residents of watering restrictions.
Town residents with an even-numbered address may only water on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Those with an odd-numbered address may only water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
These restrictions apply to sprinkling at residential, commercial and other non-agricultural properties.
Sprinkling is not permitted between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. during any day at any time of the year.
For further details, visit the Town of Osoyoos website at: www.osoyoos.ca.
SPECIAL TO THE TIMES
Osoyoos Times