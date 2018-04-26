Town reminds residents about watering restrictions

With temperatures warming and the lawn-watering season underway, the Town of Osoyoos is reminding residents of watering restrictions.

Town residents with an even-numbered address may only water on Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Those with an odd-numbered address may only water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

These restrictions apply to sprinkling at residential, commercial and other non-agricultural properties.

Sprinkling is not permitted between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. during any day at any time of the year.

For further details, visit the Town of Osoyoos website at: www.osoyoos.ca.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times