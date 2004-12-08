Town-scheffler Disagree Over Expansion

Boundary expansion has led to a difference of opinion…

Eike Scheffler, the Area 'A' director of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, recently submitted a letter to the Editor to the Osoyoos Times. In the letter, he accused the Town of Osoyoos of empire building in its drive to expand the borders of the town.

It's erosion by attrition, Scheffler said.

He added town and rural residents had stopped him in the street and voiced their support for his views.

Some people came up to me and told me I 'hit the nail on the head,' Scheffler said.

Town council decided at the November 1 council meeting to go ahead with studying the possibility of expanding the town's boundaries in several different areas, including the East Bench, the westerly shore of Osoyoos Lake, as well as an extension near Kruger mountain and an expansion near Lakeshore Drive.

But not everyone agrees with Scheffler's assessment of the situation.

Town of Osoyoos Mayor John Slater said property owners have come to the town in support of border expansion.

Residents are coming to us and asking us to do something about the water situation, particularly on the east side, Slater said.

He pointed out one of the main reasons for the town to expand would be to provide sewer service to nearby rural areas who at present do not have adequate water treatment.

No RDOS sewer application has ever been approved by Canada Infrastructure, Slater said.

By expanding the borders of the town, the town and surrounding area had a better chance of installing sewers, Slater added

Scheffler was also concerned about water issues.

The town and the entire community surrounding it would be much better served if council spent our precious tax dollars on lake rehabilitation and sewers, rather than on teams of expensive consultants to come up with any annexation plans, Scheffler said.

Scheffler was referring to Urban Systems, a planning firm hired by the Town of Osoyoos to study boundary expansion and offer recommendations to council.

Slater said another property owner, in the West Bench area, had also requested the town expand its boundaries so he could get service.

The rest is crown land which we could use for eventual expansion of the town, Slater said.