Town signs five-year lease extension for Gyro Park concession with current proprietor

Town of Osoyoos council has agreed to extend its current lease with the company that has provided food and beverage services at the Gyro Beach concession stand for another five years, but they were not willing yet to agree to requests to allow the owner to serve alcohol.

Bordertown Enterprises, which is owned by local restaurant owner Peyman Sanai, signed a lease with the Town in 2013 and as part of the agreement, there was an option to renew for an additional five-year term upon successful negotiation on a new lease rate with the Town.

After a lengthy discussion, council agreed to extend the lease for five more years, beginning in March of 2018, at an annual rate of $6,000 annually.

During negotiations, Sanai inquired about a number of items in relation to the lease, including being allowed to place bistro tables and chairs along the front wall of the eating area; looking at the Town’s animal control bylaw which prohibits dogs from entering Gyro Park in June, July and August; allowing the concession stand to sell alcohol.

“If he has bistro tables and chairs set up, he asked about having an opportunity to sell beer and wine,” said Gerald Davis, the Town’s director of community services in a presentation to council on Monday. “This may give him an opportunity to extend his season and provide a higher level of service to the public.

“We do not have any other areas that are licensed (in Gyro Park), but we do have special events, Osoyoos Coyotes (Sun Bowl Arena) and Market on Main.”

If council were to vote in favour of allowing bistro tables and chairs, there would be roughly six to eight tables and staff would work with Sanai to make sure they are aesthetically pleasing, he said.

Davis said he also spoke to Sanai about major events that take place in Gyro Park and the fact the Town would like to accommodate larger groups during events like Canada Day celebrations and the Cactus Jalopies custom car show.

“As part of the agreement, Mr. Sanai has exclusive rights for food sales at Gyro Park,’ said Davis. “Given the fact that he pays $6,000 a year to operate his business, we wanted to make sure he had the opportunity to be successful.

“However, that has been times when events such as these were too large to accommodate the crowds. To make this work now, we ask for special event organizers to provide other food vendors and we will pass that information onto Mr. Sanai as a courtesy. If there are foods that are not being offered, then we agree to include those businesses as part of the special event. This is something we can include in the lease agreement stating the larger events would follow this process rather than just on Canada Day.”

Several councillors said they wanted to extend the lease now so Sanai can start planning for the 2018 season, but they were not in favour of allowing alcohol to be sold from the Gyro Park concession stand until much more discussion takes place.

Sanai hinted he would be in favour of changing the current animal control bylaw to allow dogs on leashes to be in Gyro Park during the summer months as he has seen bylaw officers constantly approaching patrons to remind them dogs are not permitted in the park, said Davis.

Chief administrative officer Barry Romanko said it’s important that council renew the lease for five years as Sanai has made significant investments to improve the concession stand area and said the issues over bistro tables and chairs, any changes to the animal control bylaw and liquor license concerns can be addressed at a later date.

Coun. C.J. Rhodes said he would appreciate separate staff reports on all three of those issues so they can be discussed in much more detail before any final decisions are voted on.

Council voted in favour of a motion to extend the lease for five more years, while initiating discussion about allowing bistro tables and chairs, possibly changing the animal control bylaw and all issues relating to the possibility of Sanai applying for a liquor license for the concession stand.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times