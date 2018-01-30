Town taking first steps to certification for ‘Age-friendly Community’ grants

Osoyoos has taken first steps to being certified as an Age-friendly Community, which would make it eligible for provincial funding to help seniors.

Gerald Davis, director of community services, said the town recently received a $20,000 provincially funded grant through the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) to begin the process.

This money, he said, will allow the town to hire a consultant who will host some in-house meetings and do surveys to identify needs.

When council adopts the consultant’s report and plan, the town would be able to apply for Age-friendly certification.

“It’s a way to identify and help with the barriers, not just for seniors, but for people of all ages,” said Davis. “So it is age friendly, to help them live a healthier, happier and more productive life in Osoyoos.”

The program nonetheless is primarily aimed at addressing barriers to seniors.

“In an age-friendly British Columbia, older people are supported to live active, socially engaged, independent lives,” the provincial government says in its description of the program. “Our vision is of a province where people of all ages and abilities feel included and valued in their communities. Through Age-friendly B.C., the government of British Columbia is working with local governments and other partners to achieve this vision.”

Seniors are supported to age actively, enjoy good health and remain independent and involved in their communities, the province says.

“People of all ages and abilities benefit from safer, barrier-free buildings and streets, better access to local businesses and facilities and more green spaces.”

Businesses benefit from increased spending power of older customers and the ability to support older workers and the community benefits from increased participation of older adults in community life, the province’s description continues.

Davis said there are provincial grants available under the program for making improvements to the community to address age barriers, but a town must be certified in order to be eligible.

And the consultant’s report is the first step.

Grants for community-driven, Age-friendly projects may be up to $15,000, the UBCM says.

Davis says the plan that is developed could address such issues as affordable housing, transportation or other needs impacting seniors, based on feedback provided by stakeholders and the public.

“[The plan] is a live document, so if items come up as we go along, they will be added to that document,” he said. “It won’t be just the items they identify for now. It will be for future stuff as well. Having that and having it dynamic shows the province that we’re on top of this and we’re trying to make the community a better place to live for everybody.”

Davis said he hopes the plan and certification can all be completed in 2018.

UBCM says Age-friendly Communities grants have been offered since 2009 and, to date, more than 144 local governments have completed projects or been approved for funding.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times