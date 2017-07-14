Town’s Family Splash Day cools off the kids

Both local and visiting children cooled off on Wednesday at the Osoyoos Splash Park for the Town of Osoyoos’ Family Splash Day.

With temperatures into the 30s and blazing sun, children sprayed each other with water cannons, ran through spraying loops and tipped buckets of water onto their heads.

Afterwards, they enjoyed hot dogs and refreshments provided by AG Foods and some children played under a colourful parachute.

(Richard McGuire photos)