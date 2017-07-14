Town’s Family Splash Day cools off the kids

Gyll Burton, 10, of Osoyoos, gets sprayed in the face with water as she tries to fire a water cannon. She was one of the numerous children participating in the Town of Osoyoos’ Family Splash Day at the splash park on Wednesday. (Richard McGuire photo)
Both local and visiting children cooled off on Wednesday at the Osoyoos Splash Park for the Town of Osoyoos’ Family Splash Day.
With temperatures into the 30s and blazing sun, children sprayed each other with water cannons, ran through spraying loops and tipped buckets of water onto their heads.
Afterwards, they enjoyed hot dogs and refreshments provided by AG Foods and some children played under a colourful parachute.
(Richard McGuire photos)
Caitlyn Haggerty, 6, of Osoyoos, takes a cooling leap at the splash park during Wednesday’s town-sponsored Family Splash Day. (Richard McGuire photo)
Caitlyn Haggerty, 6, of Osoyoos, turns a crank to shower her neighbours at the splash park during Wednesday’s town-sponsored Family Splash Day. (Richard McGuire photo)
Brynne McFarlane, 10, turns a crank to release buckets of water at the splash park during Family Splash Day on Wednesday. She was visiting cousins in Osoyoos while on a move to Texas. (Richard McGuire photo)
Brynne McFarlane, 10, turns a crank to release buckets of water at the splash park during Family Splash Day on Wednesday. She was visiting cousins in Osoyoos while on a move to Texas. (Richard McGuire photo)
Brynne McFarlane, 10, takes a cool, rewarding shower at the splash park during Family Splash Day on Wednesday. She was visiting cousins in Osoyoos while on a move to Texas. (Richard McGuire photo)
Charlotte King, 11, who is spending the summer in Osoyoos, gets caught in the line of fire as she tries to activate a water cannon. She was one of the numerous children participating in the Town of Osoyoos’ Family Splash Day at the splash park on Wednesday. (Richard McGuire photo)
Khushi Gill, 6, of Osoyoos, fires a water cannon while getting a shower. She was one of the numerous children participating in the Town of Osoyoos’ Family Splash Day at the splash park on Wednesday. (Richard McGuire photo)
Children play under a colourful parachute during the Town of Osoyoos’ Family Splash Day at the splash park on Wednesday. (Richard McGuire photo)
