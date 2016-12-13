Town’s winter break camp needs more registrations to run this year

The Town of Osoyoos is planning two weeks of Cactus Kids Winter Break Camp over the holiday season, but there’s a risk it will be cancelled unless more kids are enrolled.

“We have 20 spots available for each of the days,” said Sarah Dynneson, program supervisor with the Town of Osoyoos last week. “We only have a couple of kids registered. If we don’t have the minimum number, we will end up having to cancel it.”

The camp is for children aged five to 12 and it runs from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The first week is Monday, Dec. 19 to Friday, Dec. 23. The cost is $80 for all five days or $20 a day.

The second week is four days from Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Dec. 30. The cost for the four days is $60 or $20 a day.

Many of the activities take place at the Sonora Community Centre, but Dynneson said there are often outings. The program often depends on weather.

“If the weather is nice, we try to get the kids outside,” she said. “If the weather is not so nice, then they’ll be inside.”

If there is snow, they might try sledding. Other activities might include bowling, swimming, skating, excursions or games and crafts.

Dynneson said it has occurred in the past that either the winter or spring break camps were cancelled as a result of low attendance, though this has happened more often in the spring.

By registering now, parents not only ensure that the camp can go ahead, but they’ll also guarantee their child a spot.

Although drop-ins are accepted, there is no guarantee that space will be available for them, Dynneson said.

People can register in person at the Sonora Community Centre. For more information, call 250-495-6562 or email Dynneson at sdynneson@osoyoos.ca.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times