Trick or Treat Main Street brings out lots of kids
Ghouls and goblins in various stages of decomposition were out on Main Street Tuesday afternoon along with fairies, angels and some of the cutest youngsters in Osoyoos.
This was the fourth annual Trick or Treat Main Street, organized by Osoyoos Credit Union, with lots of participation from downtown businesses.
The event seems to get more popular each year.
In the evening, kids enjoyed Halloween Howl with a haunted house at Desert Park.