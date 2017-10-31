Home   >   Featured   >   Trick or Treat Main Street brings out lots of kids

Trick or Treat Main Street brings out lots of kids

By on October 31, 2017

Emma Lennox was angelic and Emily Campol was devilish. (Richard McGuire photo)

Ghouls and goblins in various stages of decomposition were out on Main Street Tuesday afternoon along with fairies, angels and some of the cutest youngsters in Osoyoos.

This was the fourth annual Trick or Treat Main Street, organized by Osoyoos Credit Union, with lots of participation from downtown businesses.

The event seems to get more popular each year.

In the evening, kids enjoyed Halloween Howl with a haunted house at Desert Park.

Charlie Burton was Inspector Gadget. (Richard McGuire photo)

Brooke Fletcher was a witch and Logan Fletcher was a flight commander. (Richard McGuire photo)

Mackenzie and Ryder Gammie stopped by the Osoyoos Times office to trick or treat. (Richard McGuire photo)

From left: Lenny Hachey, Tim Hachey, Owen Blaine, Cooper Janh and Luke Jahn. (Richard McGuire photo)

 

