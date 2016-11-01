Trustee candidate thanks Harrington, urges everyone to get out and vote in by-election

Dear Editor:

Wow, what a wringer we’ve been put through for those of us who live in Osoyoos and have children enrolled in School District 53.

We started off 2016 with our lives in turmoil over the possible closure of one of our schools (Osoyoos Secondary School).

Then came April 6 and the disbelief over the outcome of the vote by trustees who voted 4-3 in favour of closing our high school.

This was followed by a rollercoaster ride of possible reprieves, the plans for an independent school, the tearful goodbye ceremony, another announcement, a grad ceremony that may have been the last, and finally, the funding assurances to keep our school open.

Through it all, (retiring Osoyoos trustee) June Harrington, you had our backs. Thank you for your unwavering support for, and dedication to, our schools and our community.

Your many years of service have not gone unnoticed and have been greatly appreciated. I am certain that your experience and passion will be missed at the board table.

Whichever one of us is elected will have big shoes to fill!

If anything positive came out of our experience this year, it is that our community, lead by Brenda Dorosz and the Save Our School committee, rallied together and brought the importance of our schools and education to a forefront. Thank you, Brenda and committee.

We showed the district, the government, the province and the country, that we care about education here in Osoyoos.

Show you still care. Please make sure you get out and vote.

Penny Duperron

Osoyoos, B.C.