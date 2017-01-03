Trustee candidate who filed court petition says thanks to those who supported her

Dear Editor:

This truly has been an odyssey. The experience has been educational, frustrating, fulfilling, and satisfying. There have been ups and downs. Now we wait for a final decision from Justice Peter J. Rogers.

As we await his decision, there are many people who provided help and support that I need to thank.

To the friends and family that helped me with the paperwork and research – “thank you” doesn’t say enough. Your help and support was invaluable.

Both law firms in town provided me with advice. At a time when it appeared that the school board’s lawyers would be successful in shutting me down on a technicality, one of the lawyers in town provided me with legal advice and even gave me back my consultation fee when we were done.

With his help, and a little assistance from duty counsel at the Kelowna Law Courts, I was able to overcome that hurdle.

Thank you for your advice. You provided me with the information I needed to navigate the BC Supreme Court system, and get past the procedural roadblock they were throwing up.

The staff at the Kelowna Law Courts were awesome.

The librarian in the Law Library helped me find what I needed and helped to make sure I was able to get all the material I needed.

The ladies at the court registry helped get the paperwork filed properly. The supervisor in the court registry was very patient and helpful as the school board lawyers threw up their roadblocks.

The supervisor of court scheduling was equally patent and helpful. Master Wilson refused to dismiss the case on Dec. 21 and helped to facilitate the hearing on Dec. 28.

Justice Rogers heard the case and guided me through the process.

Without all their patience and guidance, I’m not sure I would have made it through.

Many friends and supporters have provided support throughout this whole journey.

At times when I was feeling low because of the attempts by the school board to shut down this review, I would read online comments or receive messages of encouragement and support.

This provided me with the boost and the determination that I needed to keep up the fight.

The media continued to keep this issue alive in the community. They provided unbiased coverage and allowed the community to keep up with what was happening – even if the school board and district think the community didn’t care.

My family has had my back and kept me going. Their support has been unconditional.

Thank you feels so inadequate, but to all that provided me with the help and support I received, please know that it has been appreciated more than you can ever know.

As I await the decision, I wish you and your families all the best for the coming year.

Penny Duperron

Osoyoos. B.C.