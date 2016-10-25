Trustee election: Casey Brouwer says we need to work together to develop positive solutions

Why run for School Trustee?

As a parent and as a volunteer in the School District I have seen firsthand some of the struggles our students face.

Issues like district governance, financing and the rising/falling enrolment will always be present. We need to work together to develop positive solutions that will sustain our schools’ future and proper education for our children.

We all know the value of a local school. The benefits not only to the families but to the community as a whole.

I stand firm by the roles and expectations of a trustee set out by the BCSTA (British Columbia School Trustees Association). Trustees engage their communities in building and maintaining a school system that reflects local priorities, values and expectations. School trustees listen to their communities; guide the work of their school district; and set plans, policies and the annual budget. Reflecting the strength of local representation, boards report back to their communities on how students are doing: boards are directly accountable to the people they serve.

I want to hear from the students and parents and listen to your concerns. What you feel the School District is doing right and what needs improvement.

Some might say the glass is half empty, others may say the glass is half full. I say, “I am happy just to have a glass.” Meaning we have something and let’s work together at making it the best we can.

I am very thankful for this opportunity to represent the community of Osoyoos and the School District.

I look forward to the challenges and will work hard in this role.

Please come out and vote!

Let’s work together at finding responsible solutions to our local education challenges.

Casey Brouwer is a candidate for school trustee to represent Osoyoos and Regional District A on the board of School District 53 in the Nov. 5 by-election.

CASEY BROUWER

Special to the Times