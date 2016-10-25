Trustee election: Penny Duperron says priorities are keeping schools open and providing quality education

When asked, “Why are you the best choice for school trustee?” the answer is easy – because I will bring the strongest voice for Osoyoos to the board table.

My biggest priority is not only keeping our schools open, but keeping them open while continuing to provide the great quality of education that we expect here in Osoyoos.

I am not content to sit back and see what happens or, to hope that it all works out.

Following the first two readings for closure, I was in contact with the chair of another school district to see how they got their secondary school reopened after their board closed it.

He helped me draw up a plan, so that if necessary, a new board could get OSS reopened.

When June Harrington announced that she was stepping down, it became important for me to attend all the board meetings and get “up to speed” on the issues that they are dealing with.

If elected, not only would I be jumping in mid-term, but also mid year. It will be my responsibility to become a contributing member of the board as quickly as possible, and ensure that our community’s interests are strongly represented.

I have also made a point of attending the PAC meetings at both our schools to hear about their issues and concerns.

We can’t sit back and wait for the government to better fund education. We need to be proactive. Many ideas were presented to help deal with the financial problems.

When the school closure was imminent, and the board was in crisis mode, these ideas were looked at, and a few were implemented.

Now that the pressure is off, there is time to study other ideas.

One of the suggestions was hiring a professional grant writer. Both our Secretary Treasurer and Director of Facilities are shared and their time is already stretched thin.

Bringing in someone on contract to locate and apply for additional money would be a benefit to our district.

Having lived 100 per cent off-grid for the last five years, looking at implementing a grid-tie system to satisfy some of our district’s energy needs is another of the suggestions that needs a better look.

I value small schools. I believe that small schools can provide a great quality of education. Increasing course options at the secondary level can be achieved by looking at different delivery models.

The modified timetable that was implemented at OSS this year is a great indication of this. This timetable allowed for nine additional courses to be offered. Technology, including video classes, can be utilized to create other delivery models. We need to explore and utilize all options.

The partnership that the School District formed with Camosin College to provide a Culinary Arts program is a great start. Perhaps this could be expanded or similar partnerships can take place for other programs.

I am passionate about educating children in their own communities. That is why I attended and spoke out at the school closure consultation meetings. We can’t just sit back and see what happens. If we do, we’ll soon be back in the same place. We need to be advocates for our own communities, while at the same time considering the interests of all the children in the district.

I have been involved in the education system for many years, in several capacities – student, athlete, parent, grandparent, employee, coach, volunteer. I bring to the table the experiences of a student and athlete, the wisdom of a parent and grandparent, and the involvement of an employee, coach and volunteer.

I also bring the experience of having operated my own business for many years and all the challenges that entails.

I have the ability to see things from many points of view. I like to listen first, ask questions, research, evaluate, and then make a decision based on all the information available.

If I don’t have enough information to make the decision, I will find the information. Throughout the consultation process damage was done to the level of respect, confidence and trust that our community has for the School Board. I am confident that through consultation and collaboration, I can help heal these wounds.

Penny Duperron is a candidate for school trustee to represent Osoyoos and Regional District A on the board of School District 53 in the Nov. 5 by-election.

PENNY DUPERRON

Special to the Times