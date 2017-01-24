Trying to get a plumber on the weekend almost impossible

Dear Editor:

I recommend to all Osoyoos residents to not have a water problem inside your home on the weekend.

On a recent Sunday just before the Christmas holiday season began, we noticed a water leak in our basement. Thanks to our stopper system, the water got turned off. When we checked where the problem was, the basement had some water damage, so I turned the main valve off, dried all the sensors and checked where the leak was.

One elbow in one of the copper lines was spraying water where it was soldered.

After turning off the main valve, we phoned all the main plumbing outfits in town and tried to get somebody to work on it. One main plumbing outfit has even a emergency phone number, but after eight days, not one business even had the courtesy to call us back.

It is obvious to us that there is not enough competition in town and these plumbers they have plenty of work during the week with prices not acceptable compared to other professions.

Last summer we needed a service call from a plumbing store nearby. Even though the plumbing store was only a very short drive away, they charged us $100 just to show up.

The best thing is not to have any kind of water issues on the weekends or you might be very disappointed.

Elmar Singer

Osoyoos, B.C.