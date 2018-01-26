Two escape, dog and pig dead in single-vehicle accident on Road 22

Two people and a dog survived a single vehicle accident north of Osoyoos Friday, but a second dog and a pig were killed.

Cpl. Dave Smith of Osoyoos RCMP said police were called shortly before noon to the scene on Road 22 at the Osoyoos Oxbows. The accident occurred to the east of the single-lane bridge.

Smith said the vehicle struck a barricade and landed in one of the oxbows upside down about 20 feet from shore.

Witnesses arrived at the scene and Smith said one jumped into the icy water to assist the occupants, a man and a woman

The occupants escaped the vehicle, but the woman was distraught about pets in vehicle.

Smith said one dog was taken to a veterinarian, but the other dog and the pig died at the scene.

Oliver Fire Department was called to assist and to make sure there were no other passengers, and Sabien Towing from Oliver was able to get the vehicle out of the water.

Smith said the accident is still under investigation, including the fact that the make occupant didn’t remain at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

RICHARD McGUIRE and LYONEL DOHERTY

Osoyoos Times

(Lyonel Doherty photos)