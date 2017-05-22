Two Osoyoos RCMP constables named to Alexa’s Team for removing impaired drivers from roads

Two Osoyoos RCMP constables are being honoured for their efforts to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Cst. Sheldon Herman and Cst. Ian MacNeil were both named to Alexa’s Team, a program that recognizes police officers in B.C. who work to reduced the number of drivers on the road impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The team is named for Alexa Middelaer, who was killed by an impaired driver at the age of four while feeding a horse with her aunt in Delta, B.C.

To be named to Alexa’s team, an officer must catch at least 12 impaired drivers over the course of the year.

Herman was additionally designated as an All-Star, meaning he has taken at least 34 drivers who have been charged with impaired driving off the roads.

The combined total for the two officers was 141 impaired drivers, suggesting Herman’s number was well over 100, although police did not release the totals for each individual officer.

“I’m proud of the hard work done by these members as well as the rest of our members,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda, commanding officer of the Osoyoos Detachment.

Bayda noted that the number of impaired drivers removed by members of the detachment as a whole “would be quite a bit higher than 141.”

“I am even prouder they have made a difference while working (with) short resources,” Bayda added. “Impaired driving enforcement remains a priority outside of the members’ regular duties.”

The Alexa’s Team program started in 2008 and since then has grown from 26 to 2,154 RCMP and municipal police officers throughout B.C.

In 2016, the number of team members grew provincially by 268.

“Everyone has either had their lives directly impacted or knows someone who has had their lives impacted through those who have made the selfish choice to drive impaired,” said Bayda. “I cannot stress enough, we do not tolerate impaired drivers. Those who choose to continue to drive impaired will be caught.”

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times