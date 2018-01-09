- Most of council running again, but not CampolPosted 10 hours ago
Two-tier electricity system deserves to be scrapped, but let’s not wait
News broke last week that FortisBC has finally agreed to scrap its two-tier system of residential electricity prices.
The system was put in place supposedly to encourage energy conservation, but it was poorly conceived.
A two-tier system might encourage conservation in urban settings where consumers have more choice.
But in the rural areas where FortisBC operates, it became merely a system in which consumers without access to natural gas paid for their heating at a higher rate and subsidized consumers who have the choice of gas.
Indeed the usual argument from FortisBC for keeping the system has been that the majority of customers pay less – not that there’s any evidence it encourages conservation.
While many rural residents argued that the two-tier system was unfair, none were more tenacious than Nick Marty, a retired federal energy economist, who represented Anarchist Mountain residents on this issue.
The proposed switch to optional time-of-use billing makes sense.
It may not lead to overall reduced electricity use, but by encouraging people to use electricity in off-peak hours, it does even out demand on the grid, resulting in efficiency.
The change needs to happen sooner than five years. FortisBC is a monopoly and it’s unfair to use that position to favour some customers over others.