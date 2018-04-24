Two women share award for Outstanding Volunteer

There were so many excellent nominations for Outstanding Individual Volunteer this year – 15 in total – that there were two winners chosen this year – Donna Kelso and Annette Star.

Normally only one person is chosen for this award.

These and other awards were presented Saturday at a lunch to honour the hundreds who volunteer with local non-profit organizations.

Also receiving awards were the International Migrant Workers’ Ministry as winner of the Best Project Award and Osoyoos Music in the Park as winner of the Outstanding Community Group.

Kelso was away on vacation and couldn’t accept her award in person, but a surprised Star received hers at the event held at the Sonora Community Centre.

In a summary of Kelso’s accomplishments presented by Councillor Mike Campol, her work with the Desert Valley Hospice Society (DVHS), the Osoyoos Kiwanis Club and Osoyoos Concert Series was recognized.

Kelso is currently vice president of DVHS and was a director at large for three years.

She is chair of the 2018 Hike For Hospice, which takes place in Osoyoos and Oliver on May 6.

Kelso is also the vice chair for DVHS’s annual fundraiser, Celebration of Caring Hands. She’s also a trained hospice volunteer, who visits those at the end of their lives.

She is also active with the Kiwanis Club as the current secretary and treasurer and she organizes the spring and Christmas craft fairs.

She chairs the annual Share the Christmas Spirit projects, which provides Christmas hampers and gifts to families in need.

Kelso is the treasurer of the Osoyoos Concert Series and does other volunteer work with that organization.

Star was recognized for her roles with the Osoyoos Elks and the Osoyoos Festival Committee, but above all, for her fundraising work for the annual July 1 fireworks display.

Incredibly, Star juggles these volunteer activities with full-time work as an accountant and still maintains a business in Calgary, for which she travels back and forth.

With the Elks, she serves as treasurer, bingo chair and she runs the beer gardens. She’s also involved on different Elks committees.

Star said she got involved with the Elks 10 years ago and recently received her 10-year pin.

Her involvement with the Fireworks Committee came after a conversation about seven years ago with Frank Zandvliet, the event’s long-time pyrotechnics wizard. She made a few suggestions to him, but he said he could manage.

The following year, Zandvliet decided he could use some help with fundraising, so Star stepped forward with her former sister-in-law, Emma-Mae Pratt.

“We started fundraising and beat his record,” she said. “So we’re trying to beat it every year now.”

Last year, fundraising with friend Karen Hardy, they asked businesses to increase their donations for the Canada 150 celebrations. This year, with Cherry Fiesta celebrating its 70th anniversary, they’ll also be putting on an extra push.

Star said she’ll be passing the torch on the beer garden after this year, but she’s still active with the bingos.

“We get a lot of the older crowd and I love those ladies,” she said. “I think I’m going to do a pyjama party in the fall so everybody can wear their pyjamas to bingo.”

Accepting the award for best volunteer project on behalf of the International Migrant Workers’ Ministry was Pastor Phil Johnson of Osoyoos Baptist Church.

Since 2010, a team of volunteers has provided meals and showers to hundreds of workers who come to Osoyoos to support the agricultural industry, said Councillor Carol Youngberg, who presented that award.

Osoyoos Baptist Church provides a safe camping space for workers, away from the hidden trails around the community.

Last year, a total of 3,500 meals were served between the end of May and the beginning of July and a total of 2,500 showers were provided between the middle of May and the end of August, said Youngberg.

“The result was providing a safe, central location for the workers, showing them the warm welcome that Osoyoos is already known for,” said Youngberg.

Councillor Jim King presented the Outstanding Community Group award to Janis St. Louis, who accepted it on behalf of Osoyoos Music in the Park.

The event, in its fourth year, is run by the Three Amigos – St. Louis, Alan Bleiken and Roland Berg.

“We can’t forget Rusty Copeland who was an instrumental part in starting it four years ago,” said King.

Copeland was one of the Three Amigos before he moved away and Berg took his place.

The group organizes free weekly Friday night concerts at Gyro Park through July and August, offering a different group each time, often with different genres of music.

King noted that weekly audiences have grown over the years from around 60 to a crowd of 550 people last August.

“Many compliments have been received about the quality of the music and how people enjoy getting out on the summer evenings to listen to the live entertainment,” said King.

In addition to organizing the weekly concerts, the group also started providing a Piano in the Park two years ago, allowing anyone to play, gather a crowd and start some singing.

After the formal presentations, Mayor Sue McKortoff acknowledged the “amazing” volunteer contribution over the past 25 years by Jessie Smythe, who moved to Penticton last year.

“Jessie, we can’t give you any more awards because you’ve already won every award that we’ve ever given out in Osoyoos,” said McKortoff. “We just want to say thank you for all that you have done, and I’m sure will continue to do. You’re a wonderful example of a great volunteer.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times