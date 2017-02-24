U.S. authorities apprehend illegal border crossers east of Osoyoos

Five people from India were apprehended by U.S. authorities south of Bridesville recently after illegally crossing into the United States.

A Canadian citizen unrelated to the five Indians was also charged with human smuggling.

Oroville Border Patrol agents arrested the six on Feb. 8, but the incident was only publicized in a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Thursday.

CPB said the “illegal aliens” were apprehended after crossing the border near Molson, WA and being picked up by the Canadian smuggler in a rental vehicle on 9 Mile Road.

A short time later, the vehicle and occupants were stopped by Border Patrol agents just outside Oroville.

CPB said the Canadian had crossed into the U.S. a day earlier under false pretenses.

The aliens from India were ordered to appear before an immigration judge, who will determine whether they can lawfully remain in the U.S.

The Canadian, identified by Spokane News as Mohammed Khan, will be prosecuted under 8 USC 1324 (Alien Smuggling) and processed for deportation proceedings.

CBP’s Spokane Border Patrol Sector operates between official points of entry and serves the area of the border that includes Oroville.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times