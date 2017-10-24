UBC researcher teams up with Pharmasave to try and control Type 2 diabetes epidemic

A University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) researcher is teaming up with 13 Pharmasave outlets, including the one in Osoyoos, to conduct a clinical trial to drastically reduce the “epidemic” of type 2 diabetes across Canada.

In a phone interview from his UBCO office in Kelowna, Dr. Jonathan Little said the project he’s working on with involve a pharmacist-led clinical trial which utilizes a therapeutic nutrition program designed to support the goal of reducing the need for glucose-lowering medications in patients with type 2 diabetes.

This clinical trial is important as type 2 diabetes has reached a crisis point across this country, said Little.

“I would agree that it has reached an epidemic as there are more than three million Canadians diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and another seven million who are on their way as they are considered high risk for getting the disease,” he said. “The estimates in the next few years are that one in every 10 or 11 adults will have type 2 diabetes in Canada … and that’s why the importance of clinical trials like this can’t be understated.”

The only way to currently treat type 2 diabetes is by using glucose-lowering medications or insulin, he said.

The clinical trial will involve getting B.C. residents to volunteer to participate in a 12-week program where they will commit to eating a low carbohydrate, low calorie diet monitored by Pharmasave pharmacists, said Little.

The goal is to have 200 British Columbia residents be accepted into the clinical trial.

“A computer will randomly select roughly 200 in total from those who sign up at the 13 Pharmasive locations across the province,” he said.

The scientific theory heading into the clinical trial is that by having participants engage in a low carbohydrate and low calorie diet, while getting off all glucose-lowering medications, that symptoms of type 2 diabetes “can be reversed or put into remission,” said Little.

The clinical trial has received funding which will allow the participants to purchase foods recommended by the pharmacist during the length of the clinical trial, he said.

“Almost all of the food will be provided over the 12 weeks … this will allow the pharmacists to closely monitor progress all the way through.”

A typical daily intake of food will be roughly 1,000 calories and will typically involve a protein shake for breakfast, salad greens and a small serving of protein for lunch, vegetables and another small portion of protein for dinner and a couple of healthy snacks, said Little.

As a researcher who has participated in numerous clinical trials relating to food intake and impacts on health, Little said it’s common knowledge in the medical field that type 2 diabetes is directly linked to people who eat too many carbohydrates and calories, said Little.

By dramatically reducing caloric and carbohydrate intake, he’s confident the trial will result in participants seeing their type 2 diabetes “either got into remission or at least be under control.”

The 13 Pharmasave study sites are located in West Vancouver, Surrey, Richmond, Langley, Tofino, Comox, Parksville, two in Victoria, Grand Forks, Glenmore, two in Kelowna and the Osoyoos Pharmasave on 78th Street.

It will take roughly two years to disseminate the information gathered from the clinical trials and produce a published report he will produce, said Little.

If the results are as dramatic as he hopes they will be, Little said he and other medical professionals would then present their findings to senior levels of government to try and persuade them to provide funding and support for programs to treat those with type 2 diabetes.

Because of his extensive experience in other food-related clinical trials, Little reiterated he’s very confident that this particular trial is going to produce clear and concise positive results.

“There’s very little argument that type 2 diabetes is caused by diet,” he said. “I feel strongly that by getting people to change their diets and eliminate the cause of their diabetes, that they can reverse or control the disease.”

Little said being involved in cutting edge research like this is exciting.

Anyone wishing to get involved in the clinical trial here in Osoyoos is asked to visit the Pharmasave location on 78th Avenue and register. The actual clinical trial is expected to begin within the next couple of weeks.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times