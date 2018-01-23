Unnerving critters invading our space

Forget puncturevine, now the Okanagan is being invaded by stink bugs, fire ants and bullfrogs.

Sounds like the plot of a B movie, but it’s real, which makes it a bit unnerving for farmers and homeowners.

This realization came recently during a presentation to the regional district by the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society.

Spokesperson Lisa Scott began by saying they had “one heck of a year in 2017.”

She outlined the impacts from the floods and wildfires, noting that flood barriers and berms are invasive plant hot beds. Even the sand in sandbags can contain invasive plant seeds, she pointed out, adding that puncturevine has been growing in areas where it hasn’t grown before.

“We were reeling from the floods, then the fires started,” Scott said, noting that soil exposure due to intense heat, and the building of fire guards created more opportunities for invasive plant growth.

Even mushroom pickers and recreationalists result in additional soil disturbances, which contributes to invasive plant spread, she reported.

Scott said they have been treating puncturevine and longspine sandbur in areas such as Osoyoos, Oliver and Willowbrook, utilizing mechanical and chemical treatments, as well as biological controls and seeding. For some reason, Princeton is still immune to these invasive plants, Scott said.

She highlighted a new, holistic approach the society is taking on Oliver Mountain, where staff are working with stakeholders to treat the invasive plants in the area.

Scott said another new undertaking for the society is the use of digital data collection, resulting in “no more paperwork.” She explained they can sync their research with the province’s database and upload it to Cloud.

“We can collect information on species at risk too,” Scott said.

Area C director Terry Schafer said he has been watching the invasive weed crews at work, noting he is amazed at the mechanical removal of puncturevine.

“It’s impressive to watch,” he said.

Scott revealed a climate action initiative that the group is working on – a valley-wide invasive species website targeting agricultural producers.

She also noted that an EcoAction community grant has paved the way for a valley-wide aquatic invasive species project targeting three sites for yellow flag iris removal. The project also raises awareness about invasive mussels by utilizing summer students and substrate monitors.

Scott said they provide special surfaces for mussels to attach to (to help with research). She noted that mussels pose a serious danger to water pipes and infrastructure, and even fish.

In 2017 the society interacted with more than 800 boaters at 18 different launches in the region. Scott said more boaters are definitely becoming aware of the problem, knowing they have to stop at an inspection station by law.

“We’re pretty confident that the message is getting out there,” she said. “We don’t want to just educate, but to engage and empower.”

But the threat of mussels and puncturevine aren’t the only concern. Other invaders include the brown marmorated stink bug, the European fire ant, the bullfrog and the eastern gray squirrel.

Scott said the stink bug, which emits an odour when threatened, looks harmless but attacks more than 100 plant species, including tree fruits, grapes, peppers and tomatoes. She noted there is an outbreak of stink bugs in Kelowna.

Scott also pointed a finger at the bullfrog, which she thought had been eradicated.

But they are alive and well in the South Okanagan, feeding on larvae of tiger salamanders and the spadefoot toad.

“Their huge mouth can fit anything in it, even smaller birds and ducklings,” Scott said.

Next up is the eastern gray squirrel that competes with native squirrels and feeds on young birds, Scott said.

If you work in the garden and feel a sting, it might be a European fire ant, which is currently a problem in Naramata.

Scott said the sting is very painful and can lead to anaphylactic shock. It is noted that possible sources for these ants are soil products.

The last critter Scott mentioned was a small lizard that found its way into a Summerland home after someone bought the homeowner a plant from Florida. She said lizards lay eggs in plants that are imported into the Okanagan.

The moral of the story is “prevention is the key,” Scott said, noting that once an invasive species (like mussels) arrives, there is very little you can do about it.

But one thing the Society is suggesting is amending municipal bylaws to address the invasive species problem.

LYONEL DOHERTY

Special to the Times