Upcoming ‘Driven to Abstraction’ art show seeks works created by the community

Could you create a unique work of art suitable for display in a gallery?

You’ll have your chance in January when the Osoyoos Art Gallery holds a public exhibition of work created by members of the community on the theme, “Driven to Abstraction.”

Sue Whittaker, curator of the gallery, says the idea of a show that is open to works from the general public isn’t new, but it’s been many years since the gallery ran this format under the name “People’s Choice.”

The gallery committee wanted to do a show about abstract art and it chose to give the open format another try.

“A January show is hard to fill because most people know that if there’s a painting for sale, January sales are not going to be great,” Whittaker said.

The gallery has been holding an annual show in January of children’s work produced through the schools, but in recent years the number of entries has fallen as students and teachers haven’t had the time to devote to the event.

As for the name of this January’s show, Whittaker said it popped into her head as she contemplated a title for an abstract show.

“The idea of being driven to abstraction rather than driven to distraction was just a play on words,” she said. “I thought a play on words would be fun.”

The show will run from Jan. 7 to Jan. 28. There will be an entry fee of $10 for accepted submissions. Although there is no formal jurying process, the gallery reserves the right to jury entries to maintain gallery standards.

The show is open to abstract works of art in various media: painting, metalwork, photography, quilting, fabric art, pottery, woodcarving, glasswork, jewelry, encaustic, pen and ink or pencil.

“Find your medium and get to work!” said Whittaker.

The idea for an abstract show was inspired by work done by local artist Ivana Zita with Artists on Main, Whittaker said.

“She has really got people very enthusiastic about doing some abstract,” she said. “Some of them already do abstract painting. I did one of her courses too and I felt like I really benefitted from it.”

What exactly is abstract?

It’s a question that led Whittaker to give a brief overview of the evolution of art, but in the end, the term “abstract” is subjective and evolving.

For centuries, art was mainly portraits done for wealthy people or religious works done for the church, typically representing images that were more or less realistic.

In the later part of the 19th century, the Impressionist painters in France broke that mould, producing art that was less realistic, but conveyed more an impression of the subject.

“Impressionist painting came along and when people were freed from the idea that you only paint for wealthy people, they got into other ways of painting,” Whittaker said.

From there, other forms such as Cubism developed, becoming less and less representational.

“As Ivana showed us, the first big abstract painters in the United States just started playing with colours,” Whittaker said. “They would put colour down on a paper so that your eye moved from colour to colour. They learned a lot about colour theory by playing with colours.”

While many abstract works had no recognizable elements, unless you use your imagination, she said, the term “abstract” has become looser and some abstract works now contain recognizable elements.

Whittaker said some details of the show are still being worked out, including commissions charged on sales. Initially, people will only be able to contribute one piece, though that could change depending on the number of works received.

“We’re all pretty excited about it,” said Whittaker. “When I brought it up, eyes lit up and people said that sounds like fun.”

People interested in submitting to the show can send an email to osoyoosartgallery@gmail.com or download the entry form on the Osoyoos Art Gallery website (osoyoosarts.com/groups/osoyoos-art-gallery). Entry forms must be received by Dec. 1, but submission of the artwork itself doesn’t take place until early January.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times