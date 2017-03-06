UPDATE: Water use order remains in effect following RCMP raid on suspected meth lab east of Bridesville

Health authorities remain concerned about water contamination in the Bridesville-Rock Creek area following an RCMP raid on a suspected methamphetamine lab last week.

Interior Health (IH) on Thursday issued a “do-not-use” order for water in a three-kilometre radius from the intersection of Sanders Road and Johnstone Creek Road West between Bridesville and Rock Creek.

Several branches of RCMP executed a search warrant on a property last Wednesday, seizing a significant quantity of illicit drugs, numerous weapons and arresting two men.

While at the scene, investigators saw signs of the dumping of hazardous waste created during the production of illegal drugs and contacted the Emergency Management BC to advise them of the potential health impacts and environmental damage, the RCMP said in a news release.

As of Monday, the order affecting water for about 25 properties remained in effect.

“We may have an update tomorrow (Tuesday) or Wednesday once we start getting more testing back through Ministry of Environment,” said Karl Hardt, a spokesperson for IH.

RCMP are expected to remain on the site for several days as the investigation continues. Charges are pending, the RCMP said.

“We believe the sophisticated lab had the potential to produce significant amounts of methamphetamine,” said Sgt. Annie Linteau, an RCMP spokesperson. “In shutting it down, we have prevented dangerous illicit drugs from reaching our communities. As disturbing though, was the dumping of hazardous chemicals on the property, which potentially could have harmed innocent people living in the area.”

IH said the depositing of solvents and other hazardous materials onto the soil of a property in the area possibly contaminated the water table.

“Although the risk of exposure to the materials and potential health impacts are considered low, Interior Health has issued this warning as a precautionary measure until further investigation and water testing of the affected area is completed,” IH says in a news release issued Thursday.

IH has been contacting residents of about 25 properties in the impacted area directly, hand delivering notices.

Safe drinking water is being provided for the impacted residents at a filling station at the Rock Creek Fair Grounds.

There is no risk for water users drawing from aquifers, deep wells or to water users downstream along the Kettle River, IH says. The communities of Bridesville, Rock Creek and Midway are not impacted.

The March 1 RCMP raid was conducted by members of the RCMP Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) with the support of other RCMP Federal and Serious Organized Crime teams and regional detachments.

Members of the CLEAR team undergo specialized training and have access to special equipment that allows them to process material that is too dangerous for other police officers to touch.

