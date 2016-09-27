Use nets to scare birds from local orchards

Dear Editor:

The article in the Sept. 7 edition of the Osoyoos Times about the noise and irritation caused by dusk to dawn propane cannons will hopefully start a process to replace these cannons with nets.

I can’t imagine how unsettling and annoying this noise must be for the family featured in that article. I wish them good luck with their request to have their neighbours use nets instead of cannons.

Noise from nearby cannons is heard in my condo on Cottonwood Drive in Osoyoos.

The random noises – like a gun being fired in the distance – are loud enough to warrant investigation and the cannons start in the early morning.

We do recognize the importance of scaring away birds from the orchards, but I also hope the orchard owner near Cottonwood Drive will start to use nets instead of propane cannons.

Thank you.

Patti Connolly

Osoyoos, B.C.