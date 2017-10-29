Home   >   News   >   VIDEO: Ministers, chiefs announce new push for national park reserve in South Okanagan-Similkameen

VIDEO: Ministers, chiefs announce new push for national park reserve in South Okanagan-Similkameen

October 29, 2017

On Oct. 27, 2017, federal and B.C. environment ministers came together with chiefs of the Okanagan Nation Alliance to announce a renewed effort to work jointly to establish a national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen. Here are excerpts from that announcement in Osoyoos. (Runs 8:13) (Video by Richard McGuire, Osoyoos Times)

