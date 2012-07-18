VISITING FAMILY DISGUSTED BY ACTIONS OF TRANSIENTS

Dear Editor:

For the last five years, myself, my wife and our two young children have chosen your beautiful town as our yearly vacation destination.

We were staying with relatives in Osoyoos from July 5-9.

Without a doubt this year was the most disappointing vacation we have had since we started vacationing in Osoyoos.

Why? You may ask? I am pretty sure you already know the answer.

The Quebec/French visitors that are polluting your beaches with tobacco, marijuana, noise from hoots and hollers.

Example No. 1: My wife had her blanket spread out on Centennial Beach and a young man walked through and on our possessions.

Example No. 2: As my wife walked to the washroom several of these French-speaking transients flicked their tongues at my wife in a crude and suggestive manner.

She told me about this incident later that day, when we had left the beach, because she knew I would have demanded an apology for the lack of respect shown to her and that would likely have escalated the issue.

Example No. 3: I was alone with the children in the water when I looked to our spot and another transient had sat in the middle of our stuff. I asked him to leave our area in a none too polite manner!

I’m wondering if the crime rate increases when these transients start flocking to town?

I wonder if there are more fights on the beaches?

I wonder if there are more drug possession charges and abandoned pets because it’s my understanding these transients from Quebec get more from welfare if they have a pet.

These people are taking over your town. They act like they own the place. They are arrogant, loud, rude and crude.

As a family we look forward to our time in Osoyoos as we love the weather and the community.

But I have to wonder is this still a tourist town? If you do nothing about these rude and ignorant transients who are taking over the town, people will stop coming.

Our last vacation was ruined as we had to keep our possessions close to the water and my wife was constantly harassed.

I am telling my co-workers and customers about the new riff-raff that has invaded your beautiful community.

I urge the mayor and council to do something about this. These people are making people think twice about vacationing in Osoyoos.

Rod Rissanen

New Westminister, B.C.