VISITING FAMILY DISGUSTED BY ACTIONS OF TRANSIENTS
Dear Editor:
For the last five years, myself, my wife and our two young children have chosen your beautiful town as our yearly vacation destination.
We were staying with relatives in Osoyoos from July 5-9.
Without a doubt this year was the most disappointing vacation we have had since we started vacationing in Osoyoos.
Why? You may ask? I am pretty sure you already know the answer.
The Quebec/French visitors that are polluting your beaches with tobacco, marijuana, noise from hoots and hollers.
Example No. 1: My wife had her blanket spread out on Centennial Beach and a young man walked through and on our possessions.
Example No. 2: As my wife walked to the washroom several of these French-speaking transients flicked their tongues at my wife in a crude and suggestive manner.
She told me about this incident later that day, when we had left the beach, because she knew I would have demanded an apology for the lack of respect shown to her and that would likely have escalated the issue.
Example No. 3: I was alone with the children in the water when I looked to our spot and another transient had sat in the middle of our stuff. I asked him to leave our area in a none too polite manner!
I’m wondering if the crime rate increases when these transients start flocking to town?
I wonder if there are more fights on the beaches?
I wonder if there are more drug possession charges and abandoned pets because it’s my understanding these transients from Quebec get more from welfare if they have a pet.
These people are taking over your town. They act like they own the place. They are arrogant, loud, rude and crude.
As a family we look forward to our time in Osoyoos as we love the weather and the community.
But I have to wonder is this still a tourist town? If you do nothing about these rude and ignorant transients who are taking over the town, people will stop coming.
Our last vacation was ruined as we had to keep our possessions close to the water and my wife was constantly harassed.
I am telling my co-workers and customers about the new riff-raff that has invaded your beautiful community.
I urge the mayor and council to do something about this. These people are making people think twice about vacationing in Osoyoos.
Rod Rissanen
New Westminister, B.C.
Sion
July 18, 2012 at 2:48 pm
I know they come with the crowd but I have to agree! My cousin and brother visited Osoyoos this year and their main question was. Why are there so many hippies here? (excuse my choice of words). But they do come with the crowd or the fruit picking, during winter I never see them. But talking about fruit picking, Rod this is the main reason they come, is to pick fruit which results in profit for the residents around here.
Mrs Duff
July 18, 2012 at 4:08 pm
Oh I can totally relate. I have lived in Osoyoos since 1985 and have seen these types come and go. It seems that they are becoming more and more rude and belligerent. Just the other day as I was pulling into Buy Low a group of these transients walked right out in front of my car and stood there like a bunch of yoyos. Well needless to say I rolled down my windows and yelled at them to get off the bleeping road. Why should we have to put up with these bozos. I admit…not all of them are rude but a majority are on drugs or under the influence of something. They sit outside of the local establishments and beg….if I were a local merchant I would go out there and chase them off with a broom! Enough said. I am plenty disgusted too!!!
Debbie
July 18, 2012 at 6:33 pm
Just last week I witnessed a bunch of these people from Quebec partying with open liquor bottles in front of Shoppers Drug Mart. Where are the RCMP officials?
The dogs they drag around in the heat, I wonder if anyone cares to make sure they are regularly watered and fed. They do not pick up after their dogs or garbage for that matter. I wonder if they care about these “pets” or is it just all about the money? I have heard stories when they leave they tie them up in orchards. Not acceptable!!!! The Mexicans are here to do the same type of work but it is very apparent that the Mexicans are much more polite, better work ethics, cleaner and are respectful.
How can we keep our beautiful town free of these kinds of people? We need more RCMP presence!
Les W. Dewar
July 18, 2012 at 7:01 pm
I am disgusted too! We had friends visiting from out of town a couple of weeks ago and it was embarrassing. I not sure why these people have to be so dirty and unkept. There is no reason why they can’t wash and put on clean clothes before they hang around town…and they wonder why no one will pick them when they are trying to get a ride on the highway.
I think the farms should have to provide small cabins with washrooms and showers for their pickers, just like we see done across the border.
I won’t even drive down by the beach this time of year, never mind get out of the car.
Something needs to be done about this problem before more tourists decide they are not coming back!!!
joyce meek
July 18, 2012 at 7:41 pm
Wonder why they are not so clean or their clothes are dirty?? Where can they shower in osoyoos or wash clothes??? yes at the baptiste church, but that’s only for one week. farmers must provide showers, laundry facilites etc. for mexicians, but not for our own canadian??? something wrong with this picture. I found so many french canadian kids asking where is a place in town to shower or wash clothes/ yes some are rude but there are many very nice ones also
Dave Drought
July 19, 2012 at 8:04 am
As I see it, the problem with the folks from Quebec is that the town of Osoyoos can’t be bothered to provide accomodations for non-resident farm workers. Oliver has provided camping and facilities for these people, and it’s very rare to hear of the problems Osoyoos is having. Get your poop together Osoyoos! Your problems are in most part caused by your own actions.
Les W. Dewar
July 19, 2012 at 11:11 am
Not sure why the town of Osoyoos is responsible for housing any of these transients. Maybe they should just be run out of town. If they are pickers, then the farmers they work for should provide housing for them.
Joseph
July 19, 2012 at 11:28 am
The French transients are a problem. I was coming down highway 97 in town druring the late afternoon and they were sitting in the middle of the traffic lane. I blew my horn and they didn’t even move. Looked at me dumbly all drugged up – disgusting there was 9 or 10 of them in a group. Also why aren’t they being fined for illegally hitchhiking? I live outside of town and one of the farmers hires them what a digusting mess they make – garbage everywhere and they burn crap at night you can’t even open the windows because of the stench. He’s got them camped all over his property they make racket at night and walk down the middle of the road like they own the place. I can’t see why the farmers can’t hire people on welfare from around here instead. Farmers want them then they should be responsible to keep them clean and drug free and not a nuisance to the general public.
Rhonda Rohatynchuk
July 25, 2012 at 6:28 am
I do understand where this family is coming from. When visiting the first two weeks of July, and staying in a condo by the community beach, I witnessed a women take her clothes off and go for a swim. The men were constantly going behind the museum, my guess is to take a leak, or even worse. One day there was a Shoppers drug mart buggy left on the beach. Another day was drinking, and singing….I thought they were here to pick fruit. I like the idea of the mexican farm workers coming to pick fruit. They are much more polite, clean and are here to work, not party on the beaches. The cost of more eyes on them may make them not come back or get serious about work and not play. Maybe the town should consider hiring more by-law officers. Just their presence would be good.
To all the tourists that love Osoyoos, keep going and enjoy your stay.It is a great little town.
harry
July 31, 2012 at 5:37 pm
I know lets build a big wall around our precious little town. Lets guard the gate and say who can come here and who can’t. Especially if you have long hair and look like a hippy. Been to Nelson lately? The transients can be annoying but no different than 1/2 of the locals who behave the same way in our own back yard. Drugs are hidden better when you can afford to hide out in your home, and dress the part to so others think you are respectable. Pick fruit? why? super hot weather and a whole $9.50 an hour. Sounds like a great career. People hitchhike all the time, some people hitchhike all over Europe, at least they aren’t polluting the street with the cars you refuse to pick them up in. If you see someone playing a instrument maybe consider throwing a buck at them, perhaps say hello and nice song! Beautiful people with open minds like others in this town is what makes Osoyoos beautiful. We are not Vancouver or large cities who are burdened with gangs and crime, so what if there are some free spirited hippies out there. Where were you in the 60s? This whole conversation is on the verge of being prejudice. What next lets kick Vince our local homeless person who collects pop bottles out of town because he looks googly eyed, appearance isnt the best, etc. YOU MAY LIVE HERE BUT YOU DONT OWN THE TOWN. If you dont like the what you see, dont go outside. If you approach someone with disgust, anger, dont like how you look attitude you will probably get the same response back. You could contact police or security by the way if something offensive is going on. I have never felt threatened by any one of the transients who visit us, some of them can be jerks but no different than a lot of other locals here in town.
ali aka da dirty hippiw
June 27, 2015 at 9:46 pm
amen. this is the most stereo-typed thread i’ve read in a long time. borderline racist. transients, “the mexicans”….
Cliff
August 3, 2012 at 11:33 am
The mistake that most make is to assume the Quebecois are here to work. Not so, free ride, welfare. The Mexicans work, Quebecers freeload.
Milena
August 17, 2012 at 2:26 pm
I was in Oliver recently looking for real estate, I asked the realtor “What’s with all the homeless people here?” & she told me they were pickers that Quebec pays to bus here each summer (why they don’t want them?). I was shocked at how filthy they were, dressed in rags (made the real homeless people look good!)& many with hair in dreadlocks, both sexes! They invaded coffee shops, used the washrooms like their own personal facilities. They flopped on sidewalks, drinking, smoking, panhandling. People had to step over them, they had no courtesy or respect for even seniors. I watched drug deals going down in mall parking lots and heard of crime & vandalism that spiked each summer with their arrival. I guess Osoyoos is much the same. I was considering moving to the area but this is a HUGE turn off, enough to make one reconsider living here entirely, never mind just a holiday. Sad that the authorities don’t take a stand. Could be the death of these small towns that depend on tourists and retirees.
Denis Hull
August 27, 2012 at 9:32 am
These youths represent quite well the morals and corruption of the parents and of the Province from which them came and which we collectively should send them back with a note saying that they would better appreciated in France rather than here in British Columbia.
Carrie
September 21, 2012 at 10:19 am
I suspect that many of these problem transients/pickers are not really pickers at all! They may come here on the buses that Milena mentions, but I think they’re just taking a vacation at the expense of the taxpayers (both Quebec’s AND BC’s). If this is the case, I think they should stop allowing these people to come in and instead think about spending those tax dollars to bring more of the Mexicans in. I agree, they are MUCH more polite and respectful, and I have never seen them loitering about like the French pickers do. From what I see, they are much better workers, too! Perhaps if they stopped bringing the French in, the Quebec government would be forced to investigate and disallow those people who are taking advantage of the system and causing so much trouble here.
Gabriel
October 19, 2012 at 5:14 pm
Have you ever dreamed about working opportunities around the world? When you are a quebecer, it’s a great way to travel cheap, meet people abd yes, having fun. According to many local people, we stink, are not polite, violent and everything. To be honnest, I agree that many people are too much, but still. We have the right to discover our country. Yes, we are also canadians, just like you guys. Do what is needed to get rid of the problems, but also, please let us live. Even if it needs for you guys to call us hippies. Come on! And by the way, pickers are not only from Quebec, there is also local people picking. I also hitchike because I think it’s a great way to connect with local population and it’s cheaper. Plus, it’s a great way to save on gas. I’m proud to be a quebecer, even with all those shocking redneck comments. If I pick, it’s also because I need money to study (yes I will go to university), and because I’m gradually falling in love with my country every summer. Home is where you make it.
We are all different, let’s not generalize, please. Sorry if there is any english mistakes, I’m trying my best.
Lisandre Belle-Isle
October 19, 2012 at 6:39 pm
First of all, I’d like to mention I’m a french girl from Quebec…. Like lots of people I know, who also are from Quebec, I live in here all year round. And when I first came in BC, trust me it was all on my own expenses, never did the Qc government paid for my bus ticket, and never will they for anyone! There is no such ”paid program” to ”bring” us here!
Secondly, I pay my taxes just like you guys probably do and if I collect EI, I do spend it in Canada, because it is illegal to get out of the country while collecting EI since it is a Canadian Service… But, know this, Mexicans who come here to work can collect that same EI, but unlike us ALL (you, me, BC, QC and any other province) they can collect it in their country… EI, isn’t it suppose to be a service for us by us, I mean, you and I pay for with our taxes to help flourish the economy of Canada, not Mexico?
Thirdly, have you ever been in a orchard where we (Qc folks, Germans, Australians, Nova Scotia folks, Poles (Poland), etc) work? I’ve never worked with locals from around here, never seen one pick… And rarely worked for any locals, no mostly been for Indian, Portuguese or German farmers… It’s funny how people who are not from around here make your economy live…
Fourthly, have you seen the so called accommodations those pickers are given? Most of the time, there is not much to it… If you are lucky, there is 2 showers for 50 people (!), a couple of those wood or blue plastic stinking toilets, a kind of kitchenette and, oh yeah, no room to sleep in, no, you sleep in your tent, no matter what weather it is outside… And I’m not talking about the pesticides, the bugs, etc. Nobody wants to go and pick in neat clothes, what’s the point, they’ll be stinky and dirty at the end of the day anyway, it’s farming work, not office work!!
Finally, it disgust me the way we are treated in your posts, no wonder why some of us disrespect you, it is mainly a mirror on how we are look up at, and judge for what I’m sure most of you wouldn’t have the guts to do. Despite what you would think, the majority of pickers work hard and make very good money doing it. And the drug, vandalism, loitering, etc thing, I’ve seen locals and native doing it to, let’s not put it all on Qc folks fault, It would happen with or without us in here! Don’t tell me it stops when frenchies go back to Qc in fall time… It doesn’t make sense!
Well, I’ll stop here, knowing that most of you have already stop reading this a long time ago… But, could’ve said much more on your racist, yeah racist comments about the French people… It saddens me to see how close minded you can be, feel like the inquisition, let’s all burn those Frenchies so we can all feel better around our selfish selves…
Cheerz!
Jaytara
October 23, 2012 at 2:35 am
What you don’t realize is that, people like us ‘travelers’ are having wonderful experiences in our lifetimes. I love coming to BC/Okanagan because it’s probably the most beautfiful place I’ve ever seen with the nicest people (or so I thought).
So what if, while I’m visiting, I work too? That way I have more money to spend on food. Honestly, alot of the money the tourists bring in goes to the big hotel anyways. But kick us out of your town and fruit doesn’t get picked, so it doesn’t get shipped, so the farmer doesn’t make any money and he moves some other place. And guess what that means? He doesn’t pay the enormous taxes he does now to have a farm, which goes to the economy of your towns.
All year before summer time is spent anticipating the arrival of cherry season. Doesn’t mean I don’t work during all that time.
So what if we look dirty? The osoyoos beach lake is one of the highest poluted lakes in all of Canada, and yet tourists go swimming in it.
There will always be bad people no matter where you go, be you traveler, tourist or otherwise. A tourist can be just as much of an asshole as a punk can be.
I admit some people that come to Osoyoos seem to get stuck on the beach, and those are the ones you need to watch out for. They don’t try hard enough to get jobs.
But bringing mexicans in to work instead of Canadians? I thought we were trying to stop that. You’d rather see us on the streets then having a job? Well there’s your problem right there, because that’s exactly what will happen. Because we’ll still want to come to Osoyoos.
If there weren’t jobs to be had in the first place, we wouldn’t travel across the country. But there are and there always will be. So don’t say we’re stealing your jobs. If you really want them, than take them.
I’ve come to Osoyoos three years now, and there will always be rotten apples. There’s alot of people even I can’t stand. But instead of making an uproar, try to respect the good people, because we respect you and it’s all we ask for.
Patiently waiting for summertime to come ‘bother’ you all again!
See you soon and have a great winter!
karen
November 6, 2012 at 2:48 pm
Let’s consider the relationship between our quest for the lowest possible consumer prices, the highest possible profits, and the resultant demand for the cheapest possible labour.In order of profitabilty,that would be slave labour, convict labour, illegal migrant labour,and the poor and disadvantaged. As our neighbours to the south have so amply demonstrated, all of these cheap labour sources ultimately incur horrendous social costs, which we all have to pay. It’s a simple equation really – short term gain(low prices),long term pain(high social costs) We could resign ourselves to paying a living wage to local people who have a stake in the community, though the seasonal nature of the work is problematic. Hey, school is seasonal too. Put the kids to work for the summer. There ya go – child labour – should have been on above list. By the way, very disappointed by the blatant bigotry expressed by some readers on this issue. I suppose we can only conclude that it’s a reflection of the low moral standards of wherever THEY came from.
WE PICK NOW
November 7, 2012 at 12:12 pm
To whom it may concern.
I am a migrant worker from Quebec and I am a proud Canadian. I believe in freedom of speach, I am very offended by certain comments I read on this blog.
I first came in the valley in 2005 to pick cherries, make money and live a meaningfull experience. As I did not know my father well before he passed, I wished to live an experience that he himself had lived at my age.
Being paid by production, I was able to make a lot of money picking fruits and pay all my university education and cost of living. With a degree, picking fruit has become a lifestyle; I work 7 days a week for 3 months in Canada then I extend my season for 3 months in Australia. After all this hard work, I use my savings to invest in our economy and to travel the world.
Last summer, I have started WE PICK NOW, a farm and vineyard workers placement agency in the Okanagan.
I agree that some behavior adopted by a minority of Quebec migrant workers is not acceptable. No matter where you are from, there are bad apples. I have to agree that the Québecois are a microsociety by itself and that we are very different from the locals and tourists.
The problematic surrounding migrant workers in the Osoyoos area has been on for years. Even before Québecois were here, other migrant were causing problems. Mexicans are more and more present in this area, Nationnal regulations force the farmers to treat them properly and give them accomodations but they are not obligated by law to supply anything for the workers that are Canadian citizens. Moreover, the Mexicans are hard workers and they accept lower wages. Many farmers take advantage of those workers and it may become an issue for the locals, when these migrant workers will become as organised as the Québecois.
My business partner, myself and a fellow Quebec leader have met the mayor and the councill of the town of Osoyoos on monday the 5th of november 2012. We have approached them in order to be part of the solution.
The problem surounding the migrant workers is multifactorial and the political and local leaders are trowing the ball at each others.
Some farmers offer poor working conditions to Canadian workers and exploit them. Some workers improperly behave in the municipality of osoyoos and take it for granted. Some locals are condescending toward a culture they barely know.
To sum up, we are all part of the problem, we need to work together toward a solution.
Sam
November 8, 2012 at 12:21 pm
Well put! By We pick now. I agree the comments here are embarrassing and and show the true colours of some of our locals.
Megan
November 17, 2012 at 11:28 pm
I am glad to hear both sides. While I appreciate young Canadians travelling across the country to experience life and pay for university, I plan to leave every July because of the drug smoking on the beach. I don’t want my children smoking marijuanan – they are one and five years old – and when we have gone to the beaches in Osoyoos and Oliver, they do not have a choice.
We also had a small crowd of drunk, yelling and swearing people from Quebec who looked to be pickers in the Oliver beach parking lot. I felt nervous about being at the beach and about leaving my car next to them. They seemed to be at loose ends – completely.
I called the police and they said there was nothing they could do. It also seemed that to say anything is to be against Quebecers. I lived in Quebec. I love French culture. What I saw was not Quebec culture, but big city kids who maybe have substance abuse problems coming to Osoyoos and being permitted to intimidate people who live here.
After speaking to the police who likely have good reasons for telling us what they did, we decided to go to OK Falls so we could have a nice family beach experience that didn’t involve other people’s lack of self-control and substance abuse.
Word is getting out. Some Vancouverites have said they don’t want to come here because it is too gritty. Osoyoos and Oliver are two lovely towns with so much to offer. It is only fair to expect visitors and locals alike to be respectful of one another.
ed babka
November 22, 2012 at 12:25 am
that is enough for me and my business,
we will be looking to relocate elsewhere
thanks for the insight
the funny thing is,
i used to live in mexico,
and the worst tourists were not americans,
but quebecois
i won’t apologize for my disdain of rude behavior,
respect is earned
M
November 27, 2012 at 9:52 pm
Hello,
I haven’t been to Osoyoos in a few years, but have always loved the town.
I stumbled across this page as I had bookmarked it previously, and happened to look at it tonight and see this about the Quebecers.
I find the part about the Laundromats interesting. I don’t know Osoyoos really well, but my memory is quite strong looking back over 30 years from when I was a child.
There used to be a laundromat on the main drag, down near (?Cottonwood )where the Sahara is (and the former gas station on hwy 3….there was a Laundromat on the south side near the motels where the motel strip on the water ends. I have no idea if that Laundromat is still there. My memory is from over 30 years ago.
The other Laundromat at one point was up near the Plaza Royale/Fields/City Furniture.
Again, I am thinking back to the 70’s and 80’s. There was a gap where I never went to Osoyoos for over 20 years.
Why did those Laundromats close? maybe because no business in the winter with no tourists? I believe the one in Fields mall/Plaza Royale/Super 8 mall is gone, and that mall at one point had an IGA as I recall.
It’s like a lot of things we remember as nice; as the town grows in some respects, they lose some of the things that made it work?!. Just like the campsites (from what I’ve heard – vaguely remember) that were down by the Sahara – replaced by high priced (relatively speaking) condos. Why? because people see they can make money – and free enterprise lets them turn that into something more profitable.
I hope to return to Osoyoos maybe next summer, but discouraged about these “hippies”
Andrew
December 20, 2012 at 9:01 am
Wow, have to say I’m very disappointed in the broad brush people are using to paint the youth of our country (yes youth of our Country not just Quebecois, I have many friends, and fellow students that have worked in Osoyoos, and interior as pickers too).
All I’m reading is that some residents have had rude run ins with people that they have generally labelled as “French/Quebecois transients”. Not illegal, not violent, not damaging, just generally annoying or in opposition to the individuals own values. In some cases all these people had to do was look different!? How many times have you had a rude encounter with someone who was an obvious anglophone? I’d bet quite a few.
Drug use, especially marijuana is hardly unique to the french speaking citizens of our country, and in fact is more commonly associated with residents of our own province nationally. The real issue here should not be with youth/student seasonal workers but the people in your own community growing and selling drugs both to them, and your own citizens.
Stop spreading hate to those who enable you town’s economic prosperity and start looking for solutions to the problem. I for one would much prefer to see money kept within our country rather than importing labour, while at the same time providing jobs and experiences that benefit our youth.
Pressure farm and vineyard owners to provide housing and showers for all their workers, guaranteed they’ll use them. Or, some enterprising individual could identify an opportunity to make money by providing housing for these workers during the summer. Sounds like a natural fit for a town that depends on tourism.
Shame on everyone here who’s posting xenophobic and hateful remarks. That’s no way to go about solving the problem.
m. dennis
December 28, 2012 at 11:23 am
wow, my husbannd and I were considering relocating in this area but after reading this page, I am so less interested. I am saying that we were interested in investing in a home and businiess and these comments are a huge turn off.
John
January 13, 2013 at 9:33 pm
Interesting thread, sadly there are youth that come here and don’t want to be even compared to the troubled ones, I have a farm and to this day get emails and hear how some are doing, sadly I turn 90% away as they are not worth hireing, and I have heard their own embarassement as they seem to be painted with the same brush, just one experience before I grew up, I hired some and told them of the place to camp, supplied a shower and would feed them during the picking Hrs. and on food bank day they informed me they were quiting early, as it was their day to go shopping at the Food Bank,and would not return to work, learned to screen them, and have found there are some good ones, but I have also seen the worst, try living in White Sands Condos one gets to see all the procreation at all Hrs. of the day and our Police say that they are powerless to police the area, if they did what they used to at the Williams Lake Stampede to the trouble makers, they would take them out of town on a train and take their shoes, and by the time they got back to town the fire was out of them, but today the “have rights” yes to ,earn that a “ALL choices have consequences” and some are negative, we scream when we see people misbehave, yet we are unwilling to hand out consequences, and our Country is saying legalize pot, call it Lucifers Lettuce and then see what we hear, sadly as in the days of Noah “people knew only evil” we are so close to being there again, and seems we are welcoming it…I choose to be moral and the world I live in is a better place, lets all try to do that, our kids seem to fall fairly close to the tree, we are to blame, enough said…
Madelene
January 18, 2013 at 7:58 am
I was actually thinking the other day about opening up a laundromat here in Osoyoos. There isn’t one here! And a great way to make even more profit is to have showers too! Please tell me how I can do this!!?? I talked with a friend from work this morning and she said there used to be a new laundromat here at the new little strip mall just before lakeshore drive. What happened to it? Why did it close? And who owned it?!
Cindy Kullman
January 19, 2013 at 10:13 am
Wow! Many of these comments are ignorant, intolerant and frankly embarrassing. Many posters seem to be painting all French Canadians with the same brush as a relatively few bad apples. I do not condone disrespectful actions by anyone, but would not judge an entire society based on observing a few of it’s more disrespectful members. I’m not French, and not a fruit picker. I’m a senior who loves to travel our beautiful province far and wide. Osoyoos is a lovely little town. However, I don’t think I’ll be visiting Osoyoos again any time soon. Not because of transients. I wish to avoid the kind of judgmental, biased, holier-than-thou, uptight attitudes of the residents I see reflected in these comments. Let’s hope that these few comments do not reflect the ignorance of an entire community. I have hope, because there a several reasonable and insightful postings as well.
P.S. Wearing dreadlocks is not a crime, it’s just a fashion statement. Relax, and stop trying to impose your style and taste on others. It’s disrespectful and offensive.
Gino
September 15, 2016 at 10:57 am
Dreadlocks is not a fashion statement. It’s disgusting, very unhygienic. Having molds in your head a fashion statement? lol
Cindy Kullman
January 19, 2013 at 10:28 am
Great posting, Andrew, I salute you
earl
February 3, 2013 at 1:28 pm
I have lived here for over 4 yrs. now, and have had my wonderings about the young summer ones that I have seen around the valley. I think that the Canadians should get prefference to jobs here, not aliens from other countries. Anyone smoking or using drugs or alcohol in public should be fined, period, no warning, the warnings are on the signs already. Being a transient is against the law last time i checked…if you dont have a place to live, you need to move on or pay the piper. Town council is way behind on the vibrations of this town, manipulated by people with money and power. Let the town grow, and support workers that are here to work, and clean up the rifraf that are here to party…get more RCMP’s and build up this one horse town !!
Debs
February 6, 2013 at 10:14 pm
I send a wish out that change will occur.
W.G. Saint Gerard
February 13, 2013 at 7:20 am
I too had recently been looking to open a business in Osoyoos that would have employed 10-12 full time employees, year round, at above average wages and benefits. But, after reading the negative comments here regarding the lack of the city’s law enforcement in handling the “bums” and/or drug users, I will not settle in Osoyoos with my business expansion and will look else where.
Too bad. The weather is great, the infrastructure is first-rate and the locals respectful and friendly. But who would ever want to put up with the “seasonal invasion” mentioned above.
City leaders, you need to get your act together. Allowing the events to happen that are listed above depresses home prices, which is how your taxes are based, right? And you have reduced by $375,000 or more, additional annual payroll that would have been spent in Osoyoos on food and housing, plus all of my companies annual taxes and permit fees. All lost.
Bye Osoyoos. Hello any other town that has their act together.
johnnyray
February 18, 2013 at 5:22 pm
Thanks for the heads up. My family and I have been looking for a new place to go for our week camping trip.With these kind of issues, it would be to much of a gamble to drive from west wash and spend that kind of money with these kind of problems.
C
March 1, 2013 at 1:50 am
I live in Osoyoos and I agree. A lot of the French-Canadians are downright rude and disrespectful. It’s not so much that they’re transients but that a portion of Quebec’s people have a disliking towards English speaking Canadians.
Smoking weed and drinking on the beach isn’t really an issue just with transients either. So long as people are respectful and do it away from children/families it’s acceptable in my opinion.
The town can’t really do anything about these people either; other than enforcing law and bylaw. Unfortunately this is a problem stemming not from Osoyoos but from a much larger social cultural issue that affects other communities across western Canada.
Russ
March 3, 2013 at 9:14 am
Well I was thinking of relocating to your town and investing in a business there, but the attitude of some people on this blog is truly disturbing. Guess I will look elsewhere.
Ashamed Milo
March 18, 2013 at 8:22 pm
What a very sad group of judgemental people! Ignorant prats! You cannot paint a whole ethnic group with one brush. Get your heads out of your rears! How about you trying learning a few new things about the people you are being so racist about. You all make me very sad to be a Canadian right now.
S
March 26, 2013 at 2:59 am
As one of the youths of Osoyoos , I’ve spent time talking to these people, and it makes me so disgusted they all get grouped together as one. I can’t wait to finnaly move outa my hometown because so many people here are judgmental and fake.
WE PICK NOW
March 28, 2013 at 7:56 pm
@ Andrew, I believe like you that locals should become part of the solutions. I have good news for you.
Solutions are on there way. Do you want to take actions?
-The meeting from discord to action held in november 2012 have lead to a new committee constituted of local seeking for solutions. FACTOS. Here is a link to previous media publication about this group.
http://www.osoyoostimes.com/letters-to-editor/2012/12/06/community-forum-on-numerous-problems-facing-farm-workers-reaped-many-rewards-says-organizer/
-The council of osoyoos is now seriously considering taking actions towards an innovative solution.
-Our website is ready, we believe our services and our mission are leading toward solutions. http://www.wepicknow.com.
WE PICK NOW
March 28, 2013 at 8:04 pm
– http://www.okanaganpickers.com is now seeking for a piece of land in Osoyoos area to lodge the migrant workers.
Colin Cumbridge
April 12, 2013 at 11:31 am
OK so here is my story. Last year my friend and i traveled to Osoyoos and when we got there at the end of July all of the campsites were full !!! So we went down to the beach, had nowhere to go and all our stuff with us. We meet a french guy there, he saw our tent and told us there was no way that they were going to let us camp on the beach like we were hoping to but he knew of a place we could camp for free !! So not having allot of money and nowhere else left to go we went with him upto the new French Hill, or bum station as they call it now. When we got up there we saw that the place was a nasty mess !! Most of the people who had been staying there had left so we got together, took as much trash as we could, put in in an old broken tents, and brought it down the hill to the trash can witch was not an easy task in the hot sun and took manpower and many hours to do !! It was our way of paying for our 2 week stay. It was a real mess. When we left it looked at good as any real government campsite !! Most of the french kids are pretty nice !! I think like allot of people have said, build a campsite for them !! Make it close to town, run some clean water and showers and maybe even open a free laundromat somewhere for them. That way you won’t be so offended by these people and they will smell and look good !! There is nothing lazy about camping or living off the land !! We had to bring our own water in, our own wood, we had to carry everything in and out, we had to walk alot cuz we came on the bus and we don’t drive. So maybe if you have some land up there close to town, let a few people camp out, let them wash, give them a hot meal !! Set something up in your town. Because people will keep coming !! It is a free country !! Where else anywhere in Canada are you going to find a place as nice and as warm as Osoyoos !! It is no wonder that people come out there from all over. And as far as the Quebec government giving these kids a free ride out there or paying you extra if you have a dog, i never heard of that before anywhere !! Show me that on paper in English or French cuz that sounds like a load of crap !! Most of the kids we talked to had hitchhiked from Quebec !! And last, it be nice if you guys rebuilt the old Thrift Store that burned down a few years back !! Maybe you could hire some of these kids and give them a job and they won’t be panhandling on the street. I know whenever i go camping i always forget something or need something on the cheap and Thrift stores are the place to go !!
I live here.
April 12, 2013 at 2:01 pm
I have been here all winter as well and I pick fruit. I own a pitbull cross dog. My dog, my fruit picking and my living situations as well as my substance use is not the problem. The elderly around this town moving into a “resort community” and not realizing it is primarily a farm community, that is the problem. Transient workers (since the great depression) have been hopping trains hitch hiking, smoking weed and drinking to excess wherever they go and whoever they are. If you dont want transient workers, get your spoiled children to get off their butts and learn what hard work is about. The tourism only works here because of the farms and the farms only work because of the workers. Go ahead and import mexicans to do the work, they’re quiet, hard workers and accept less per day. HOWEVER, they also do not spend the money here in our town, NOR DO THEY spend it in our beautiful country. Buy local. Hire local, sustain yourself.
Lawrence Keller
April 14, 2013 at 12:40 am
Thought of bring business your wat then read the threads…..Your main header “visiting family disgusted by actions” caught my eye…and then I read the following postings. Now, why would i as a financially capable canadian want to invest and more so pay the taxes of my business labours to a jurisdiction that can not police it’s own safety and welfare. Does this “shangra la ‘ of Cananda not have effective enforcement to mitigate this perpetual nonsense? …displays of disrespect such as I have read above would last approximately 3 minutes in Toronto. Why should law abiding people of all cultures be subjected to this nonsense perpetuated by the Quebecois or anyone for that matter? Clean up your town, make it safe and inviting…a strong and solidly positioned Mayor would find the exact resources and lawfull triggers to drive this scum out out…simple as that…and get back to what we want to do…live simply in an abundent setting, As suggested in a famous film…”this town needs an enema”….
sc
May 1, 2013 at 8:01 am
wow that’s rough comments i can read in these posts! and mostly by some people that barely know the reality of a transient person who comes here to do hard work cause it’s not that easy let me tell you.
i came here over 10 years ago as a transient too enjoyed my stay and decided to establish myself here.
i contribute to your economy. i’m friendly with everyone, smile to the locals (witch a lot know me after 10 years)and i’m intgerested in what’s happening here….but as it’s been said above the locals that are not happy should try to put a bit of effort in trying to find a solution cause no there ain’t no showers, yes the working conditions are not so great in some farms, yes there is marijuana smoked (but is it really different from any other city, go anywhere in canada and you’ll find pot smokers too it’s not a local problem it’s a planetary cause). why is it that the farmers give a roof, some showers and better conditions to mexicans instead of having our youth be treated the same in our own country…i would rather see some of my friends working everyday than seeing an immigrant taking the jobs (and at the same time bringing back their hard earn money to another country)cause yes they spend only the minimum here everything goes back to mexico…what good does it makes to our local economy…happened more and more to me in the last years to be sidelined with no work when i know that my landlord has work but only for the mexicans…than they will come and be offended cause i missed a 100 dollars on my rent? where’s the problem…..please don’t judge an entire population (that you don’t really know anyway) because of not even 5% of bad apples, i’m a quebecer, a proud canadian and not so different from anyone living here. i’m glad to see that some persons are now working to find a solution but guess what, the only ones that made an effort in that direction are not complaining locals but instead quebecers that are trying to help to improve our rights and conditions and at the same time….help you too complaining locals so that maybe one day all you will have to say is good words for the transients that are coming here to boost your economy. oh by the way i would bet that a lot of those bad comments are from persons that came here from other provinces too, i know a lot of retirees are from manitoba or saskatchewan or where ever!!! locals you should put more pressure on local politicians so that they move in the right direction to finding some solutions to our problems instead of playing ball between them!!!
Colin Cumbridge
May 5, 2013 at 3:41 pm
I hear you don’t like the look of the kids who are coming here. I hear you don’t like their lifestyle. I don’t particularly like the looks of some of those kids either. I don’t particularly like their lifestyle, especially the drugs. And I don’t like what some of them are saying about our government. However, if I know my North American history, tens of thousands of Canadians and Americans in uniform gave their lives in war after war just so those kids would have the freedom to do exactly what they are doing. That’s what this Country is all about and I don’t think anyone should be trying to throw them out of our Town just because you don’t like their dress or their hair or the way they live or what they believe. This is Canada and they are going to have their summer and their campsites and most importantly, their freedoms !!
Gilles Tremblay
February 13, 2014 at 9:00 pm
Most of these comments seem very durrogatory towards french Canadians i take offence to that. My parents are french canadian and moved to BC in the early 60’s and i was born here in beautiful British Columbia How many of you were born here? what disgusts me is seeing and hearing canadian tourist use “BRING CASH” as a euphemism for BC. I constantly hear them whine about high taxes and prices etc. A huge percentage of them cross the border to do there shopping. If all you are going to do is whine and complain about BC then find somewhere else to do your constant whining and complaining
Dee
May 14, 2015 at 8:53 am
Did you ever go to Florida? Quebecers are the WORST, they are Bossy, very Rude and they think that they own the place. Yes the Mexicans are very nice and respectable towards other. Go back to “Quebec Land “
J.CUMMINGS
December 1, 2015 at 2:26 am
what a loser..we are free to live and travel where we chose in Canada if you don’t respect that you are the real problem
Gino
September 15, 2016 at 11:38 am
You’re a loser and you are the problem. Yes you are free and priveledged to live and travel in Canada but youre not free to trash every place you go to. Note to all transients: If you want respect from people here, have some respect too, to the people and the place. Simple as that.
Every place I’ve been too with transients turned into a pig sty. We have public parks turned private because of this very reason. Whatever happened to the free spirited earth loving hippies? Is it just for show? I never understand these people, I’ve always seen them as lazy, selfish, inconsiderate kids who doesn’t contribute to society. Ironic because they seem to be pretty promising people when you hear what they say. But in reality it’s all about self, it’s all about them and their “experience”, nothing else matters.
Diane Lindsay
February 3, 2017 at 10:37 am
I think a lot of the fruit pickers from Quebec are very young – university students or those who have just got out of high school. I think that’s why people are “trashing” them. Oh, and they speak French…. I’m sure there are many more of “them” that are respectful rather than disrespectful. If there are other problems Osoyoos orchardists and farmers should be providing them with proper accommodation and facilities for the time they are here, just like with any other seasonal worker.