Vote early, but don’t vote often – trustee by-election advance poll open today

There’s a saying in politics, “Vote early and vote often.”

Voting early is probably good advice, but voting often can land you in trouble.

Those who want to vote early in the school trustee by-election can do so all day today (Wednesday, Oct. 26) until 8 p.m. in the library at Osoyoos Elementary School.

The regular voting day is Saturday, Nov. 5, but anyone who is going away then or who just wants to get it over and done with can vote today.

There are three candidates: Casey Brouwer, Penny Duperron and John Redenbach. You can learn more about the candidates at the links below.

The trustee chosen will represent Osoyoos and Regional District Area A on the board of School District 53.

You’ll need to show two pieces of identification, including one with your signature. And you’ll also have to sign to confirm, among other things, that you are only voting once.

Candidates were given the chance to submit in their own words an article up to 700 words saying why people should vote for them. These were published in the Oct. 26 Osoyoos Times and online:

The Osoyoos Times also interviewed each candidate after they were submitted their nominations. Here are those interviews: