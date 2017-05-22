- UPDATED: Residents busy sandbagging as Osoyoos Lake climbs above 914-foot benchmarkPosted 4 days ago
Vote splitting only reason Larson won
Dear Editor:
Linda Larson attributed her win in the recent provincial election to “hard work’. I have news for her.
It was, in my opinion, Dr. Peter Entwhistle’s entry as an independent candidate in the Boundary-Similkameen riding that gave her another four years in the Legislature in Victoria.
It must have taken a great deal of political naiveté (and perhaps advice from the B.C. Liberals) for the respected doctor to decide that he could further advance his welcome views on the failure of Christy Clark’s government by taking a fling at politics in a riding which already had three candidates who would be splitting the progressive votes.
There is no doubt that four candidates sharing those progressive votes handed Larson a much undeserved win.
What a shame! Together, Ross and Entwistle easily polled more votes than Larson.
Add Green Party cadidate Vonnie Laver’s numbers and it can be seen that far more people voted against the B.C. Liberal incumbent, than for her.
The voters of this riding voted for change and could, perhaps, been part of a province-wide clean-up of the big-money corruption in government.
However, because of the three-way split and the out-dated First Past the Post voting system we have, instead, the Missing in Action Larson for another four years.
That’s a pity.
David Smith
Osoyoos, B.C.
Laurie
May 23, 2017 at 6:48 pm
That is a BIG pity!!!!!! What can you do?
Susan Dodd
May 25, 2017 at 3:08 pm
I don’t believe that David Smith polled the 21288 people that voted to find out which ones voted for Dr Entwistle and then questioned those people to see how they would have voted had he not run. So to assume all or a majority of those votes would go to the NDP is not viable. I know that my VOTE, that was cast for Dr. Entwistle, would never go to an NDP candidate. So my vote might have gone Liberal but only to not go NDP.
Barb
May 25, 2017 at 3:38 pm
I agree…a shame!
Frank
May 25, 2017 at 7:00 pm
The NDP candidate did not come close to winning in Boundary-Similkameen because the people in this area are not nearly as stupid and naive as some would believe. We can all see the economic development, prosperity, jobs and vitality that have come under a competent provincial government. Voting NDP is like peeing your pants on a cold winter day to warm yourself up. It might feel good at first, but the warmth won’t last long.