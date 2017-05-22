Vote splitting only reason Larson won

Dear Editor:

Linda Larson attributed her win in the recent provincial election to “hard work’. I have news for her.

It was, in my opinion, Dr. Peter Entwhistle’s entry as an independent candidate in the Boundary-Similkameen riding that gave her another four years in the Legislature in Victoria.

It must have taken a great deal of political naiveté (and perhaps advice from the B.C. Liberals) for the respected doctor to decide that he could further advance his welcome views on the failure of Christy Clark’s government by taking a fling at politics in a riding which already had three candidates who would be splitting the progressive votes.

There is no doubt that four candidates sharing those progressive votes handed Larson a much undeserved win.

What a shame! Together, Ross and Entwistle easily polled more votes than Larson.

Add Green Party cadidate Vonnie Laver’s numbers and it can be seen that far more people voted against the B.C. Liberal incumbent, than for her.

The voters of this riding voted for change and could, perhaps, been part of a province-wide clean-up of the big-money corruption in government.

However, because of the three-way split and the out-dated First Past the Post voting system we have, instead, the Missing in Action Larson for another four years.

That’s a pity.

David Smith

Osoyoos, B.C.