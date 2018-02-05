Water quality group fundraiser packs Sage Pub

The Sage Pub was a busy place on Saturday evening as the Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society (OLWQS) held a fundraising event with burgers, beer and silent and live auctions.

Don Brunner, who has been auctioneer at past fundraisers, had the crowd bidding on items and experiences donated by local businesses. Although Brunner says he’s never been a professional auctioneer, he gets the role because he’s a fast talker.

OLWQS President Birgit Arnstein said the event raised just over $3,000 for the volunteer organization that conducts weekly water testing on Osoyoos Lake during the summer.

(Richard McGuire photo)