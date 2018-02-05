Home   >   News   >   Water quality group fundraiser packs Sage Pub

By on February 5, 2018

Don Brunner was the auctioneer at Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society’s fundraising event Saturday evening at the Sage Pub. He says he’s never been a professional auctioneer, but he can talk fast. The OLWQS, a volunteer group, had both live and silent auctions to raise money for their testing of water on Osoyoos Lake. Auctioned goods and experiences were donated by local businesses. (Richard McGuire photo)

The Sage Pub was a busy place on Saturday evening as the Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society (OLWQS) held a fundraising event with burgers, beer and silent and live auctions.

Don Brunner, who has been auctioneer at past fundraisers, had the crowd bidding on items and experiences donated by local businesses. Although Brunner says he’s never been a professional auctioneer, he gets the role because he’s a fast talker.

OLWQS President Birgit Arnstein said the event raised just over $3,000 for the volunteer organization that conducts weekly water testing on Osoyoos Lake during the summer.

(Richard McGuire photo)

 

 

