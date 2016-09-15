Watermark Beach Resort and Half Corked Marathon nominated for prestigious Canadian Tourism Awards

A luxury Osoyoos resort and a unique sporting event that has become a “must attend” event for wine lovers across B.C. – and many other parts of Canada – have been nominated for prestigious national tourism awards.

The Watermark Beach Resort in Osoyoos has been nominated by the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) Canadian Tourism Awards for the prestigious Air Canada Business of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, the Half Corked Marathon, which is organized by the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association, has been nominated for the Metro Toronto Convention Centre’s Event of the Year as part of the same awards.

The annual Half Corked Marathon weaves racers through the beautiful vineyards of the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, sampling wines and fine food along the route.

Created by the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association, and inspired by the legendary Medoc Marathon in Bordeaux, the Half Corked Marathon pays homage to one of Canada’s most decorated wine regions; a celebration of the Golden Mile and Black Sage Road benches connecting the communities of Oliver and Osoyoos.

“We take great pride in the Half Corked Marathon, our flagship event of the year and one of the hottest tickets in the country,” explains Tony Munday, Executive Director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association. “The race not only showcases our incredibly beautiful and diverse region but also shows what can be achieved, when tourism and wine industries collaborate to create an event that’s incredibly unique and special.”

The Watermark Beach Resort has been garnering rave reviews since it first opened its doors on the shores of beautiful Osoyoos Lake a decade ago.

Ingrid Jarrett, the general manager and vice-president of business development for the Watermark Beach Resort, said she and the entire staff are thrilled to have been nominated for the prestigious national award.

Being nominated for Business of the Year, which many consider the most prestigious of all the awards that will be handed out in Quebec in November, is an honour, said Jarrett.

The other finalists in the Business of the Year category are the Brentwood Bay Resort and Spa in Victoria, B.C. and Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C.

The Canadian Tourism Awards are presented annually by TIAC to celebrate success, leadership and innovation in Canada’s travel and tourism industry and recognize those who go above and beyond to offer superior tourism experiences in Canada.

This year, there were over 130 submissions and a panel of expert judges narrowed down the list of finalists that were announced on Wednesday.

The awards will be presented at the dinner ceremony at the Hilton Hotel Lac Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Since its inception in 2003, this gala evening has become a highlight of the TIAC Tourism Congress.

The Air Canada Business of the Year Award will be presented to a tourism business that exemplifies industry best practices in all aspects of its operations, and is thus an example of all-round business excellence in the tourism industry.

The judging criteria in this category was:

Overall strength and long-term viability of the business/business model/strategy (20 per cent). Commitment to visitor participation/spectator satisfaction (20 per cent). Contribution to or enhancement of the tourism industry (20 per cent). Commitment to human resources development (20 per cent) Commitment to growth, innovation and product development.

The Event of the Year Award will be presented to an event or festival that exemplifies industry best practices in all aspects of its operations, and thus serves as an example of excellence to other events and festivals and the greater tourism industry.

The nominee should be an event/festival that attracts visitors, participants and/or spectators, and may be (but is not limited to being) an event/festival of the following types: cultural, historical, musical, arts, sporting, culinary, literary, general interest, amusement, or other.

The judging criteria in this category was:

Creativity/originality/uniqueness of the innovation (20 per cent). Complements or enhances the range of tourism products (20 per cent). Positively impacts visitor participation/spectator satisfaction (20 per cent) Exemplifies or stimulates the development of a broader growth, innovation and development strategy (20 per cent. Promotes long-term growth in the tourism industry (20 per cent).

Alongside the Half Corked Marathon, the two other category finalists are: The Canadian Soccer Association: FIFA World Cup Canada 2016; and Winnipeg’s Folklorama.

“We are in fantastic company – congratulations to all finalists,” said Munday.

The Canadian Tourism Awards recognize those people, places, organizations and events that have gone above and beyond to offer a superior tourism experience to travellers in Canada. On Nov. 30, The Canadian Tourism Awards winners will be announced in Gatineau, Quebec, at the TIAC Tourism Conference.

For more details about 2017 Half-Corked Marathon, visit www.oliverosoyoos.com/events.

The Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association is a non-profit organization with a goal to develop the wine industry in Oliver and Osoyoos through education and promotion. Founded in 2007 as the South Okanagan Winery Association, the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association (OOWA) was renamed in 2011 to better reflect its geographical boundaries and now has grown to include 39 member wineries.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times