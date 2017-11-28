Watermark’s Ingrid Jarrett named as one of Canada’s most powerful women

Ingrid Jarrett of the Watermark Beach Resort last week was named as one of Canada’s most powerful women.

Jarrett, who is Watermark’s general manager and vice president of business development, was chosen by the Women’s Executive Network (WXN) for their annual Top 100 Awards.

As a recipient of the prestigious RBC Champions award category, Jarrett is recognized for making a distinct and describable difference to the advancement of women in the Canadian workplace.

The awards were announced last Wednesday and celebrate the professional achievements of strong female leaders in private, public and not-for-profit sectors across Canada.

Jarrett is a long-time travel and hospitality veteran who has spent more than two decades building solid partnerships and boosting tourism in the South Okanagan and across B.C.

She is recognized as an innovator by both her colleagues and the industry, and her core team comprises a strong female presence, the resort said in a news release.

“I believe we all have the power to make a difference in the world and make a difference for each other,” said Jarrett. “Focusing on what is possible fuels positive change. Winning this award and being recognized as a member of the Women’s Executive Network is an honour and privilege. It’s incredibly inspiring to be acknowledged among such esteemed colleagues and powerful female leaders, and celebrating the power of women in the workplace is something I’m proud to be part of.”

Jarrett is heavily involved in B.C.’s tourism community. She currently serves on the board of Destination Osoyoos and is vice chair of the Marketing Advisory Committee for Destination BC.

She is past chair of the B.C. Hotel Association – only the second female in 100 years to hold this position.

In addition to her role at Watermark Beach Resort, Jarrett runs her own successful consulting firm, Ingrid Jarrett Management, which provides leadership and strategic business development to tourism and hospitality companies.

Through her consulting, Jarrett travels locally, nationally and internationally for various public speaking engagements, presenting on topics ranging from economic development to tourism, hospitality and marketing.

Jarrett’s passions are deeply rooted in growing the South Okanagan’s culinary and agricultural tourism and have seen her partner with local producers and growers as the Convivium President for Slow Food Thompson Okanagan; as well as become a member of the national board for Slow Food Canada.

One of her most valued causes is the regeneration of the Okanagan sockeye salmon and its ecosystem, working hand-in-hand with the Okanagan Nation Alliance.

In support of this significant indigenous movement, Jarrett has presented twice at the Slow Food International conference in Italy, and educates resort guests and employees through Watermark’s innovative Hands on Harvest – a certified Canadian Signature Experience that advocates local producers, native ingredients and farm-to-table fare.

In her past, Jarrett has worked for many top hotels and organizations in B.C. and elsewhere in Canada including Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, Fairmont Palliser, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald and Fairmont Empress.

She has driven the development of boutique hotels and resorts across the province such as Nita Lake Lodge, Blackrock Oceanfront Resort, the Oswego and L’Hermitage.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times