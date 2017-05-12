UPDATE: Weather system passes, but flood watches remain in effect

UPDATE: As of Friday afternoon, there are no weather alerts in effect for the South Okanagan, but flood watches remain in effect and water continues to rise.

The level of Osoyoos Lake continues to rise, and as of 4:15 p.m. Friday, it was at 913.33 feet above sea level as recorded near Oroville, WA by the U.S. Geological Survey. This reflects a rise of one foot since 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

The flow of the Similkameen River as recorded at Nighthawk, WA has been rapidly increasing again, though as of Friday afternoon it has not yet reached the volume it was at last weekend.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, discharge of the Similkameen was 14,200 cubic feet per second – up from 9,920 at this time Wednesday. Last Saturday it reached 15,200 cubic feet per second.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre on Friday morning issued a flood watch for the Okanagan including small streams and rivers from Vernon to Penticton and surrounding areas. Temperatures have cooled significantly and overnight temperatures are dropping below freezing at high elevations, slowing the rate of melt.

An evacuation alert was issued Friday afternoon for homes along Testalinden Creek between Oliver and Osoyoos. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is concerned that slopes may be weakened as a result of the large debris flow that occurred in the area in 2010.

“Slope uncertainty, combined with the large volumes of water running through the creek now, the RDOS is advising residents that there is an evacuation alert being issued…”, says the information release. “A slope failure could result in temporary damming of the creek and further debris flows.”

Affected addresses can be found on the RDOS website at www.rdos.bc.ca.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times

