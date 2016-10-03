Wine flows as large crowd turns out for Festival of the Grape

Team members of Scots on Holidays work furiously to stomp grapes and gather the juice. This team was the grand champion of the Grape Stomp at Festival of the Grape on Sunday. (Richard McGuire photo)
The sun was shining and the wine was flowing as thousands of people turned out for the Festival of the Grape in Oliver on Sunday.
The Grape Stomp is always a popular event and the competition was fierce.
Many wineries from throughout the South Okanagan had tasting booths and thousands of people strolled around sampling the best of the best.
There was also live music and plenty of activities for children.
This story will be updated.
(Richard McGuire photos)
It’s hard work stomping grapes and collecting the juice in the finals of the Grape Stomp at Festival of the Grape. (Richard McGuire photo)
It’s hard work stomping grapes and collecting the juice in the finals of the Grape Stomp at Festival of the Grape. (Richard McGuire photo)
They’re down to the final minutes of the Grape Stomp final round at Festival of the Grape. (Richard McGuire photo)
Grape Stomp contestants need to empty their jugs into the white plastic buckets before the signal to end the race. (Richard McGuire photo)
The Oliver Fire Department provided a hose for Grape Stomp contestants to wash in after the event’s final round. (Richard McGuire photo)
The winner of the Grape Stomp is determined by weighing the plastic buckets of each team that contain the juice they’ve crushed by stomping grapes. (Richard McGuire photo)
The Juicy Lucy’s, of Calgary, won the prize for Best Costume for their Lucille Ball looks and grape motif clothes. From left are Courtney Kirton, Deb Stevens and Talore Peterson. (Richard McGuire photo)
Scots on Holidays were the grand champions of the Grape Stomp at Festival of the Grape. From left are Lois King, Thomas King and Corinne Forbes. (Richard McGuire photo)
These ladies from the Ride to Survive team work to unclog the spigot and get the grape juice flowing during the first round of the Grape Stomp at Festival of the Grape. Behind them the Uncorked team attempts to do the same. (Richard McGuire photo)
These ladies from the Drunk’n Grapes team work to unclog the spigot and get the grape juice flowing during the first round of the Grape Stomp at Festival of the Grape. (Richard McGuire photo)
A contestant from the Ride to Survive team showers her opponents with grape mush during the Grape Stomp at Festival of the Grape. (Richard McGuire photo)
It’s all about teamwork in the Grape Stomp at Festival of the Grape. One person stomps, one keep the spigot flowing and one collects the juice into a jug. (Richard McGuire photo)
Stomping is hard work at Festival of the Grape. When the stomper gets too tired, a teammate often steps in to trade spots. (Richard McGuire photo)
Some contestants got quite dressed up to take part in the Grape Stomp at Festival of the Grape. (Richard McGuire photo)
Loraine Horn took second place in “other media” for this acrylic and mixed media diptych of a choral reef at the Oliver Community Arts Council’s Fall Art Show and Sale. The theme this year was “Going Wild!” Horn is no diver. In fact, she says, she’s afraid of water. The scene came from her imagination. (Richard McGuire photo)
Caine Kruger of the Osoyoos Indian Band performs a men’s fancy dance at Festival of the Grape in Oliver Sunday. Kruger also gave performances on Friday at the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)
Damian Deo (right) of the Osoyoos Coyotes holds down his teammate Liam Aitken so Luc Hansen, 8, of Kelowna can pummel him with an inflatable glove in the boxing ring at Festival of the Grape. Aitken didn’t deserve this treatment. He played his first game in goal for the Coyotes the night before and got a shutout. (Richard McGuire photo)
Charangit Gill, one of the owners of Bordertown Winery and Vineyard, pours a glass of white wine for a guest. Part of the attraction of Festival of the Grape is the chance to try excellent wines from throughout the South Okanagan. (Richard McGuire photo)
Paul and Jayne Graydon, of Saxon Estate Winery in Summerland, pour wine for guests at Festival of the Grape. Paul also sells advertising for the Peachland View. (Richard McGuire photo)
Jesse Tour, of Desert Hills Estate Winery, pours a glass of red wine for a guest at Festival of the Grape. Part of the attraction of this event is the chance to taste excellent wines from throughout the South Okanagan. (Richard McGuire photo)
Contestants await the starting signal for the final round of the Grape Stomp at Festival of the Grape on Sunday. (Richard McGuire photo)
The competition is fast and furious in the final round of the Grape Stomp at Festival of the Grape on Sunday. (Richard McGuire photo)
The competition is fast and furious in the final round of the Grape Stomp at Festival of the Grape on Sunday. (Richard McGuire photo)