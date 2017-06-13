Wine Talks returns with an expert panel on wine marketing

Liquidity Wines in Okanagan Falls and Okanagan College are teaming up to present the second annual Wine Talks, An International Perspective on Wine Marketing.

Five international experts will come together at the Penticton campus on Monday, June 26.

This event will be an opportunity for the B.C. wine community to connect and share knowledge, accompanied by international expertise and insight.

Leading the discussion will be Mark Davidson, global education manager for Wine Australia. Joining him is founder of WineDrops, Karen Graham; Rob McMillan, executive vice-presidentof the Wine Division of Silicon Valley Bank; and Vancouver-based lawyers Mark Hicken of Vintage Law Group and Shea Coulson.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on June 26 and wrap up around 9 p.m. at the Penticton campus of Okanagan College in Room PC 113. The campus is located at 583 Duncan Avenue West in Penticton.

Early bird tickets are $35 until June 19, when the price increases to $45. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Okanagan.bc.ca/winetalks.

Based in Okanagan Falls, the Heart of Wine Country, Liquidity Winery offers an artisan approach to winemaking, taking guests on a journey of the senses that captures the art of winemaking from grape to glass.

The winery’s stunning space wows with incredible views, eclectic artwork and locally inspired food. Time in the tasting room and bistro is spent enjoying these finer things in life, while in the vineyard care is taken to hand-harvest the best fruit and artfully blend them into fine wines. Liquiditywines.com

Established more than 50 years ago, Okanagan College offers a unique selection of programming in wine,

food and tourism. The College’s viticulture programs are based at the Penticton campus and make use of the B.C. Wine Information Society Sensory Centre, which is the first educational facility of its kind. For more information, visit www.okanagancollege.ca.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times