Winning Osoyoos Men’s Bonspiel team has Osoyoos connections

By on January 23, 2018

Jason Larence lets go of his rock while Matt Tolley sweeps in the ‘A’ finals at the weekend’s Men’s Bonspiel. The winning rink is from Penticton, but Larence is from Osoyoos and Tolley works here. (Richard McGuire photo)

The winning team in the A round of the Osoyoos Men’s Bonspiel on the weekend is based in Penticton, but they have Osoyoos connections.

One member, Jason Larence, second, lives in Osoyoos. And teammate Matt Tolley, third, though he lives in Penticton, works here and is active in Osoyoos.

Other members of the winning team were Cy Gladish, skip, and Al Pratt, lead.

The three-day tournament drew two dozen teams both local and from all over the province.

Although the local team skipped by Jeff Duguid didn’t make it into the top three, the played a very close match in the C finals, losing a nail-biter to the Andre Anglehart Team from Chiliwack.

Other members of the Duguid team were Dan Scott (lead), Rob Tinsley (second) and Terry Bolton (third).

The B finals winner, the Dale Abrey team from Summerland, won a trophy for the third year in a row. Last year they won the C final and the year before they won the A final.

Jeff Duguid lets go of his rock while Dan Scott (left) and Rob Tinsley stand by ready to sweep. The Duguid rink made it to the ‘C’ finals, but lost to Team Anglehart from Chilliwack. (Richard McGuire photo)

The ‘A’ final winners were the Tolley team from Penticton, but two members have an Osoyoos connection. Matt Tolley (third) works in Osoyoos and Jason Larence (second) is from Osoyoos. From left are Al Pratt (lead), Larence, Tolley and Cy Gladish (skip). (Richard McGuire photo)

The ‘B’ final winners were the Abrey team from Summerland, who have been among the winners for the past three years. From left are Steve Favel (lead), Art Lappalainen (second), Tyler Jaeger (third) and Dale Abrey (skip). (Richard McGuire photo)

Team Anglehart from Chilliwack won the ‘C’ final at the Osoyoos Men’s Bonspiel on the weekend. Team members are André Anglehart, Al Vanderveen, Eric Johansen and Mike Veenbass. (Richard McGuire photo)

 

 

 

 

 

 

