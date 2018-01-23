Winning Osoyoos Men’s Bonspiel team has Osoyoos connections

The winning team in the A round of the Osoyoos Men’s Bonspiel on the weekend is based in Penticton, but they have Osoyoos connections.

One member, Jason Larence, second, lives in Osoyoos. And teammate Matt Tolley, third, though he lives in Penticton, works here and is active in Osoyoos.

Other members of the winning team were Cy Gladish, skip, and Al Pratt, lead.

The three-day tournament drew two dozen teams both local and from all over the province.

Although the local team skipped by Jeff Duguid didn’t make it into the top three, the played a very close match in the C finals, losing a nail-biter to the Andre Anglehart Team from Chiliwack.

Other members of the Duguid team were Dan Scott (lead), Rob Tinsley (second) and Terry Bolton (third).

The B finals winner, the Dale Abrey team from Summerland, won a trophy for the third year in a row. Last year they won the C final and the year before they won the A final.