Winter in Wine Country festival kicks off Friday at participating wineries

Christmas is coming and the South Okanagan is set to sparkle when the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country transforms into a winter wonderland for the annual Winter in Wine Country festival that kicks off this Friday, Nov. 25 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4.

Participants can get in the festive spirit at the 30 participating wineries, with seasonal events from carol singing and special tasting room opportunities to fabulous displays of Christmas lights.

They can also sip on complimentary mulled Merlot wine at Tinhorn Creek Vineyards on Nov. 26 -27 and Dec. 3-4 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For those looking to light up their lives, they can see the 60,000 Christmas lights illuminate Silver SageWinery on the same weekends between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. or create Christmas wine crafts at Oliver Twist Winery. They can also have a photo taken with Santa on Dec. 3-4 at Oliver Twist or listen to Yuletide music at Burrowing Owl Winery between noon and 2 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 26.

At the Castoro de Oro Estate Winery between Oliver and Osoyoos, visitors can cozy up at the fire pit on both weekends between noon and 5 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a rare opportunity to taste current library releases paired with artisanal chocolates at Fairview Cellars Winery between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday and next Saturday and Sunday.

Winter in Wine Country Tours are offered by Okanagan Experience Tours/Top Cat Tours for $35 plus GST per person on Nov. 26 and 27 and Dec. 3 and 4.

See www.oliverosoyoos.com for a full listing of winery open house events.

Christmas cheer starts with the Oliver Community Light Up and Fireworks on this Friday evening from 3-8 p.m. at the Oliver Community Park.

Parents are asked to bring the kids to meet Santa and enjoy family friendly fun before a bonfire and fireworks to celebrate the start of Christmas in Oliver.

The residents in Osoyoos herald the holidays next weekend with a Christmas light up and parade the evening of Friday, Dec. 2 that features the annual Santa Claus Parade, Breakfast with Santa and the illumination of the town’s festive lights.

For those planning on enjoying Winter in Wine Country festivities this weekend, they can join the Rosé Revolution this Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m in the lobby at Frank Venables Theatre at Southern Okanagan Secondary School.

Presented by the Oliver Tourism Association, the event offers guests the opportunity to taste Rosés from a wide range of different wineries, with fabulous food pairing stations, live music and a people’s choice award.

It’s a timely reminder that Rosé wines are not just for patio sipping.

Tickets cost $40 and include transportation, four tastings, food and live entertainments. Extra tastings cost $1 each. Tickets are available at the Oliver Visitor Centre and online.

Next weekend between Dec. 1-4, the grand reopening of hte Mount Baldy ski resort is sure to attract large crowds as the facility will be back in business after being closed for more than two years.

A special Mount Baldy Resort First Chair Festival pass features plenty of prizes (especially for anyone dressed up like it’s 1968), music, films and a fire pit to warm up with family and friends.

Visit www.skibaldy.com for more information.

The popular annual Festival of Trees brings festive fauna to Oliver and Osoyoos between Nov. 25 and Jan. 4 in support of BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. See the decorated trees outside at Mount Baldy Resort, at Frank Venables Theatre 5.30-8 p.m. daily, Watermark Beach Resort 8 a.m.-11 p.m daily and Nk’Mip Cellars Winery daily between 10 a.m.-5 p.m..

The Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association is a non-profit organization with a goal to develop the wine industry in Oliver and Osoyoos through education and promotion. Founded in 2007 as the South Okanagan Winery Association, the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association (OOWA) was renamed in 2011 to better reflect its geographical boundaries and now has grown to include 39 member wineries. For more information please visit the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association website at www.oliverosoyoos.com.

Special to the Times

Osoyoos Times