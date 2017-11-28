Woman says thanks to all the people who helped her after recent bicycle accident

Dear Editor:

I would like to thank all of the people who helped me after my recent bicycle accident on Kingfisher Drive in Osoyoos.

I would also like to thank the paramedics, hospital staff and doctors at the South Okanagan General Hospital for all of their assistance as well as the good friend who took care of my dog during my recent ordeal.

We live in a great place here in Osoyoos and I’m very thankful.

Brenda Winward

Osoyoos, B.C.