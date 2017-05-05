- Anarchist Mountain community upset about vandalism of mule deer statuePosted 2 days ago
You can still vote in advance Friday and Saturday
For those wanting to vote in advance, the polls at the Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos remain open both today (Friday) and Saturday.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The polls are closed on Sunday and Monday, but then reopen on Tuesday for General Voting Day. Again, the hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters are reminded to bring identification proving their identity and residential address.
Elections BC says voting has been steady at the advance polls since they opened again on Wednesday and extra staff were brought in on Thursday and Friday.
RICHARD McGUIRE
Osoyoos Times