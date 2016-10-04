Young students wow councillors with presentation about importance of We Day

The positive effects of his students attending We Day celebrations in Vancouver have been remarkable, says veteran Osoyoos Elementary School teacher Richard Bayliss.

“I feel that we have very much changed the culture of leadership in our school” in the past four years as dozens of students have participated in We Day celebrations in Vancouver, said Bayliss during a presentation to Town of Osoyoos council on Monday.

Bayliss and four students from Osoyoos Elementary School – McKenna Pederson, Puneet Cheema, Alesia Dortman and Bianca Dutra – informed Mayor Sue McKortoff and councillors about the 2016 We Day celebrations that will bring 20,000 school children from across the province to Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Nov. 3.

We Day was founded by humanitarians, activists and social entrepreneurs – and brothers – Craig and Mark Kielburger, who have successfully promoted the concept that people can work together to change the world with positive social action.

Some of the world’s most popular athletes, actors and celebrities have joined the We Day movement and many high-profile speakers have inspired the youngsters who attend the annual celebration in Vancouver over the past four years, said Bayliss.

More than 50 students from Osoyoos Elementary School apply to attend We Day celebrations, but only 13 will be selected to attend on Nov. 3, said Bayliss.

They will be accompanied by three adult chaperones.

More than 20 students have been able to attend the past couple of years, but those numbers have been cut down because more and more schools across the province have become involved, he said.

Cheema told councillors that every student who attends We Day comes back inspired and committed to getting involved in community projects that benefit the less fortunate and make this town a better place to live in.

Dortman said some of the projects students became involved in locally after attending last year’s We Day celebration included recycling more than 1,000 batteries and projects to assist the Osoyoos Food Bank, B.C. Children’s Hospital and the local women’s shelter.

Pederson said participants in We Day celebrations return from Vancouver and immediately want to start up projects that will impact the community in a positive manner.

Bayliss said council was very generous for donating the town bus to transport students and chaperones to and from Vancouver last year and he was hopeful that the same request would be granted once again.

After asking for $500 in financial assistance to help reduce the costs of the trip, council voted to double that amount to $1,000.

Coun. Mike Campol suggested that amount be increased to $1,250 to assist with this year’s trip at the regular meeting of council later on Monday. He received unanimous support from his fellow councillors.

McKortoff thanked the students for their impassioned and professional presentation.

Campol said both of his children have attended We Day celebrations in the past and been inspired to engage in socially responsible projects and he attended as a chaperone last year and was very impressed by the powerful positive message being sent to young people in attendance.

Coun. C. J. Rhodes said he always looks forward to presentations by young people in this community to members of council and applauded the young students for doing a wonderful job during their presentation.

“You guys have done an awesome job … I’ve said it in the past, but if the future of our community is in your hands, we’re all very lucky.”

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times